Watch the Persona 5 Pachislot by Sega Sammy in Action, Because of Course it Exists

Back in June, Sega Sammy announced that it would create a Persona 5 Pachislot machine, and now it’s ready to steal the hearts of middle-aged Japanese (mostly) men.

Today the company released a video providing an extensive look at the Pachislot, which combines a slot machine with familiar footage from the game.

It will debut in Japanese pachinko parlors starting on September 5.

If you’re unfamiliar with pachislot, they’re a hybrid between slot machines and pachinko machines (traditional quasi-gambling mechanical games based on small steel balls, featuring elements in common with pinball) that are found in dedicated establishments in Japan.

They bypass the country’s gambling laws because you’re not supposed to win money, but simply prizes. Of course, there are loopholes for this.

Pachislot machines are often associated with anime and gaming IPs that are generally popular among middle-aged men. Apparently, Persona 5 fits that description.

Persona 5 is currently available for PS3 and PS4, while its expanded version Persona 5 Royal is available only for PS4. If you’re curious about it, you can read our review.

Royale will soon release on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (via Windows Store and Steam), PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be included in Game Pass, and you can check out the first Xbox Series X gameplay.