Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden & 3 Portable Confirmed for PlayStation & Steam

Atlus confirmed that fans on PlayStation and Steam won’t be left behind with the release of Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden, and 3 Portable

Following the announcement of the release of Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden, and 3 Portable on Xbox and on the Windows Store, Atlus confirmed that fans on PlayStation and Steam aren’t going to be left behind.

The news has been confirmed both for the west and for Japan.

Persona 5 Royal will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on October 21.

Persona 4 Golden will release “soon” on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, and PS4 (it’s already available on Steam).

Persona 3 Portable will release “soon” on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, and PS4.

As we already know, all three games are coming on Game Pass as well.

If you’re wondering, for the moment there is no mention of a Nintendo Switch version for any of the games anywhere.

Persona 3 was originally released in 2003 for PS2 and the ported to PSP with Persona 3 Portable in 2009.

Persona 4 was also originally released on PS2 in 2008 and then ported to PS Vita with Persona 4 Golden in 2012.

Persona 5 was originally released for PS3 and PS4 in 2016. Persona 5 Royal was released in 2019 for PS4.

You can find the official announcement below.