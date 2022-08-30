Next-Gen Ports of Resident Evil Games Receive a Patch Covering Various Bugs and Other Issues

Back in June, Capcom announced that the trio of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard would be receiving next-generation upgrades. This was released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and saw the introduction of new-gen features like 4K, high framerate, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

Following in the footsteps of the next-gen patch, Capcom has released a follow-up patch to address a bevy of issues such as trophy transfer progress as well as various glitches and typos. You can check out the notes for yourself right down below.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Correction of typos in the porting credits.

PS5:

Fixed a bug in which the ‘Fastest Man in the Swamp’ trophy was not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over. Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve the trophy when they return to the End of Zoe menu.

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

Fixed a bug that caused a message to display stating that a profile had not been selected and that it is not possible to play without selecting one when undergoing user authentication upon starting the game.

Resident Evil 2

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Correction of typos in the porting credits.

PS5

Fixed a bug in which trophies for ‘The Ghost Survivors’ were not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over. Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve their trophies when they return to the main menu.

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

Resident Evil 3

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Correction of typos in the porting credits.

Fixed a bug that caused the helicopter to disappear in the scene where Jill shoots Nikolai.

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

You can check out our reviews for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

Related Posts