Watch How the Spectacular God Of War Ragnarok Sand Sculpture in Taiwan Was Made

A few days ago, the Taiwanese arm of Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a spectacular sand sculpture dedicated to God of War Ragnarok. Today, they followed up with a video.

The video showcases how the statue was created from the sands of Fulong Beach, in the New Taipei City municipality, about 40 km from downtown Taipei in Taiwan.

The statue showcases Kratos and Atreus reproducing the cover art of the game, alongside the release date, and it appears to be rather large.

It’s being exhibited as part of the 2022 edition of the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival.

If you happen to drop by Taiwan over the next few months, it will be on show until the festival ends on October 10, acting as a reminder that the game is just around the corner.

You can check out the video below.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.