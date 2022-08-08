FIFA 23 Pro Clubs Trailer Details Seasonal Progression, Drop-Ins, & More

Today, EA Sports unveiled everything they’ve got in store for FIFA 23’s Pro Club scene, as they’ll be implementing quite a few quality of life touch-ups this time around. In the trailer, we info on skill games, perks, and loads of customization, just to name a few.

One of the biggest takeaways for the new FIFA 23 Pro Clubs experience seems to be that the developers want to streamline the experience for earning XP and playing matched. You can find out more in the official trailer and breakdown below.

Seasonal Progression – Pro Clubs players will be able to earn seasonal progression by playing matches and claim their rewards in Volta.

– Pro Clubs players will be able to earn seasonal progression by playing matches and claim their rewards in Volta. Customization – More Kits and Stadiums are being added in, featuring 8 drop-in-specific kits

– More Kits and Stadiums are being added in, featuring 8 drop-in-specific kits Drop-Ins – Drop-ins will be four-minute halves with Golden Goal overtime to make the experience faster and more lively.

– Drop-ins will be four-minute halves with Golden Goal overtime to make the experience faster and more lively. Perks – A lot more levels and the gaps between each level will be shortened, four new perks added, including two defensive perks.

– A lot more levels and the gaps between each level will be shortened, four new perks added, including two defensive perks. Skill Games – While waiting in the lobby for people to hop in, you can play skill games to earn xp and compete in leaderboard amongst friends.

Those are just a few of the notable changes coming in FIFA 23. For more, be sure to check out all of the other deep diver trailers we’ve got for the game down below, which include the Match Day Experience, Career Mode Deep Dive, and Official Gameplay reveal.

FIFA 23 comes out worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Anyone interested in preordering FIFA 23 can do so by following this link.

Related Posts