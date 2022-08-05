FIFA 23 Matchday Experience Adds Female Refs, Updated Crowds, & More

Today, EA Sports showed off their brand new Matchday Experience for the next installment in their upcoming title, FIFA 23. In the trailer, we see improved production values, ranging from realistic pitches to pre-match build-ups.

According to the developers, each of these changes are supposed to help the match feel like you’re watching and playing in an actual match. You can check out the Official Matchday Experience trailer and all of the exciting new changes that are coming right down below:

On the Pitch – The pitch is far more realistic this year, with blades of grass chipping away with shots and slide celebrations, leaving a noticeable mark for the rest of the game.

– The pitch is far more realistic this year, with blades of grass chipping away with shots and slide celebrations, leaving a noticeable mark for the rest of the game. Shadows – From the players to the ball, everything casts a more realistic shadow in the new HyperMotion2 engine.

– From the players to the ball, everything casts a more realistic shadow in the new HyperMotion2 engine. Pre-Match Build Ups – You’ll get to see stuff like hype videos and fans heading into the stadium before each match to build excitement.

– You’ll get to see stuff like hype videos and fans heading into the stadium before each match to build excitement. Female Referees – Female referees will be added into the game, also allowing players to customize added them into each match.

– Female referees will be added into the game, also allowing players to customize added them into each match. New Trainer –

– Updated Crowds – More crowd head, body types, and architypes implemented to help them look more varied.

– More crowd head, body types, and architypes implemented to help them look more varied. Camera Refresh – Whether it’s on replays or in set-ups for set pieces, you’ll see a bunch of new camera angles to make it feel more like a matchday atmosphere.

– Whether it’s on replays or in set-ups for set pieces, you’ll see a bunch of new camera angles to make it feel more like a matchday atmosphere. Netting – Hitting specific shots will result in a more realistic and satisfying net reaction and sound effect.

– Hitting specific shots will result in a more realistic and satisfying net reaction and sound effect. Post-Goal Sound Effects – Players can customize the sound effects that happen after every goal when playing in modes like FUT.

– Players can customize the sound effects that happen after every goal when playing in modes like FUT. New Celebrations – A slew of celebrations from your favorite personalities have been added in this year.

These are just a few of the notable changes coming in FIFA 23. For more, be sure to check out all of the other deep diver trailers we’ve got for the game down below, which includes the Career Mode Deep Dive and Official Gameplay reveal.

FIFA 23 comes out worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Anyone interested in preordering FIFA 23 can do so by following this link.

