FIFA 23 Career Mode Implements New Personality System, Authentic Managers, & More

Today, EA Sports revealed that significant changes are coming in regards to the career mode in FIFA 23, as they’ll be implementing a new player personality system, playable highlights, and even an overhauled menu system. In the deep dive trailer, we see each of these new implementations will be ever-evolving, changing and improving as their careers progress.

You can check out the new trailer and all of the exciting new changes that are coming right down below:

Player Personality – Choose from three different player personalities that will affect your actions both on and off the pitch, evolving as your career progresses as well.

– Choose from three different player personalities that will affect your actions both on and off the pitch, evolving as your career progresses as well. Playable Highlights – Select specific, important moments to play through in games instead of playing all the way through or simulating the entire game.

– Select specific, important moments to play through in games instead of playing all the way through or simulating the entire game. New Menu – Get to where you want to go quicker with a much more streamlined menu navigation experience.

– Get to where you want to go quicker with a much more streamlined menu navigation experience. Dynamic Moments – Experience new cinematics and scenarios centered around big moments in your player or manager’s career.

– Experience new cinematics and scenarios centered around big moments in your player or manager’s career. Transfer Analysis – Get an analysis of how you’re handling your transfers, letting you know what you’re doing well and where you can improve.

– Get an analysis of how you’re handling your transfers, letting you know what you’re doing well and where you can improve. Authentic Managers – Step in the shoes of some of the world’s most famous managers or just use their likeness and style to create your own next big name.

These are just a few of the notable changes coming in FIFA 23. For more, be sure to check out all of the other deep diver trailers we’ve got for the game down below, and tune in for the next one later this week, which details the matchday experience.

FIFA 23 comes out worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Anyone interested in preordering FIFA 23 can do so by following this link.