FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer Shows off Women’s World Cup & Lots of New Features
FIfa 23 is almost here.
Today, EA Sports unveiled the next chapter in their beloved football (soccer) franchise, FIFA 23. The reveal trailer below shows off exactly what fans can expect from the next installment of the series, including a lot of amazing new content surrounding the women’s league.
You can see the full trailer and some of the new features right down below.
Introducing Women’s Club Football
Play as a women’s club teams for the first time in EA Sports FIFA history as teh Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema come to FIFA 23 at launch. Plus, enjoy dedicated Hypermotion2 capture on next-gen that brings unique, true to life football motion to the women’s game in FIFA 23 – with more details to come throughout the summer.
A Double FIFA World Cup Season
Experience the pinnacle of international football as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Austrailia and New Zealands 2023 come to FIFA 23 as post launch updates at no additoinal cost. Stay tuned for more details in the build up to each tournament.
Earlier this week, FIFA revealed that Chelsea Striker Sam Kerr would be joining Kylian Mbappe as the first woman ever to grace the cover of a game in the series, as both will be on the Ultimate Edition. With this news, it makes complete sense that the inclusion of women this year around would be a big part of the trailer.
At the moment, we are still waiting on an exact release date, though it is still slated to release at some point in 2023. For now, pre-orders are at least available on the official website.
- FIFA Will Partner With Other Developers to Create Soccer Games Following Split With EA
- Electronic Arts Boasts “Record Year” Announcing Financial Results; FIFA had Over 150 Million Accounts
- FIFA Officially Renamed EA Sports FC as Partnership With Soccer Governing Body is Set to End
- EA Begins FIFA 22 Crossplay Tests on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia
- PlayStation Plus Games for May 2022 Announced: FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, & More