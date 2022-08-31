Featured Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Here’s all the known MCU characters that are currently in space and each of their missions are.

The latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe showcases many characters that are currently off-world with their own missions and reasonings. So, to understand what’s going on with each member of the franchise, we’ve compiled this list to explain who is in space and why they are there.

Nick Fury & Maria Hill

Since the reveal of the Skrulls disguising themselves as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we’ve received several details about the character’s whereabouts in space. For instance, WandaVision features a Skrull talking to Monica Rambeau about how “an old friend of her mother’s” wants to meet with her, who is most likely Fury. Then, more information was revealed during No Way Home when an agent mentioned that he had been off-planet for the last year.

Yet, the question remains, what are Nick and possibly Maria doing in space? The best way to answer this inquiry is by looking at Phase 5 in the MCU, where Samuel L. Jackson will return as the character in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion, a Skrull storyline about an infiltration on Earth.

With this in mind, Nick Fury may be in space to take control of this matter, primarily because the comic book version of Secret Invasion displays a war against the Skrulls.

Captain Marvel & Ms. Marvel

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

Captain Marvel is an MCU character that spends a lot of time in space, such as when she helps out the Skrulls and rescues some of the Avengers in Endgame. However, in the end-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, the character finds herself in Kamala Khan’s room on Earth, in which the powers of the bangles have somehow caused them to switch places.

This scene could mean that Khan is now in space while Carol Danvers has taken her place within the show. Even if some have claimed that this storyline hints at Ms. Marvel’s transformation skills in the comics, the idea of switching places still seems like the best theory because Carol doesn’t know where she is in this brief time during the series.

Like Fury, this part of the show helps set up The Marvels, the next film that includes Danvers, Khan, and many other characters. Hopefully, this movie can give us a better understanding of what happened to Kamala and how she can get back from space.

Hulk

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

Based on a new scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we discover that Hulk is off-world to take care of some things on the same Sakaaran ship in the first episode. With this reveal, fans can only assume that he is on his way to Sakaar after they attacked him and his cousin, Jennifer Walters.

In an interview with The Direct, Pamela Gores, one of the She-Hulk producers, stated, “Well, all I’ll say is, you know, he spent a lot of time off-planet as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And, we only got to see a little tiny bit of what his life was like when he was on that planet.”

This latest information undoubtedly confirms that Hulk’s arc in Ragnarok will be further explained, and we can see what he will do in the next episodes of the series.

Doctor Strange

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

The end-credits scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exhibited how Stephen Strange is currently in the Dark Dimension with the sorceress, Clea. Due to his actions in the film, she demands that he clean up the mess he made with the Multiverse, causing the deadly forces of an Incursion (an event where universes are destroyed.)

The Dark Dimension is a galactic place ruled by the entity Dormammu, one of the main antagonists of the Doctor Strange MCU films. Additionally, Clea is the niece of the powerful being, and fans will have to wait for updates on how Dormammu connects to this Incursion and what Doctor Strange will do once he reunites with his old nemesis.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

The Guardians of the Galaxy have continuously traveled in space throughout many movies, including Thor: Love and Thunder and the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. But, now their reasoning has slightly changed because of Infinity War after their core member, Gamora, dies at the hands of her own “father.”

Endgame portrays a different version of this character alive and well, thanks to the time-traveling adventures of the remaining Avengers. Then, by the end of the movie, we see Star-Lord gazing at a picture of Gamora as he hopes to find her somewhere in the galaxy, the main reason why the Guardians of the Galaxy are currently in space.

The Eternals

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

When the Eternals discover the horrible truth of their existence and their duty to destroy worlds, they go against their creator, Arishem the Judge. At the movie’s end, the team succeeded in this mission and began their new lives; some stayed on Earth, and the rest went on their spaceship, the Domo.

Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos eventually get caught in the hands of Arishem when the entity promises to come back to judge them and the rest of their world. However, Makkari, Thena, and Druig are unaware of this threat and are going across the galaxy to find more Eternals and tell the origins of their past in order to set them free from Arishem.

Red Skull

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

After the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, Red Skull was cast away to Vormir once he touched the Tesseract and created a wormhole. During Infinity War, we see him again when Thanos and Gamora arrive to find the Soul Stone, where he is now the Stonekeeper for all eternity.

Red Skull makes another appearance in Endgame when he guides Hawkeye and Black Widow to the Soul Stone in an alternate timeline. As a result, the character’s role of Stonekeeper in both universes has finished, possibly continuing his mission with HYDRA.

Eros

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

While looking for other members of the Eternals, Druig, Thena, and Makkari encounter Eros (also known as Starfox), the mysterious brother of Thanos. In this scene, he tells them that their friends are in trouble and how he is willing to help them out in this situation. Moreover, we see Eros throwing around a Celestial Communication Sphere, an item that can be used to talk to Celestials.

Although the character is related to one of the main antagonists of the franchise, he is nothing like his brother. If you look at the comics, he respects all life forms and has the power to invoke pleasure inside anyone’s brain, excluding Thanos (he is immune to this skill.)

Starfox also becomes an Avenger in the future and will most likely help the Eternals in space because of his kind-hearted nature.

Thor & Love

Every MCU Character That Is Currently in Space & Why

Thor: Love and Thunder’s ending causes a lot of change for the God of Thunder after he deals with a shocking death and a new life of parenthood. Since Gorr the God Butcher used his wish from Eternity to bring back his daughter, Thor takes in the child, Love, and starts adventuring with her around the galaxy.

The two of them utilize their ship as a home base and fight any enemies together wherever they go. It’s not entirely clear where they are now, but they are definitely somewhere within space, potentially training Love to be the latest superhuman of the MCU.

