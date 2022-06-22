All Upcoming Marvel Disney+ TV Shows, Ranked by Hype

Marvel Studios has announced a plethora of Disney+ television shows coming to the network soon, but this doesn’t mean that all of these shows have the same level of hype. This ranking aims to not only look at all the upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows but also at what the hype for each show looks like and why that may be the case.

SPOILER WARNING: It is also important to note that there are some spoilers below for previous Marvel Studios films, including the latest MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So if you’re wary of spoilers, come back after checking out the film, which not only can be seen in theaters but also can be checked out when it releases on Disney+ on June 22, 2022.

16. I Am Groot

I Am Groot is a series of shorts that follow Baby Groot’s adventures as he grows up in outer space. While the series sounds fun, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has said that the show doesn’t take place within the Guardians saga.

While there isn’t anything inherently wrong with I Am Groot, the standalone, isolated nature of the show does not lend itself to being a hyped-up show, as it doesn’t seem to have any real consequences on the larger MCU and it won’t be a must-watch, unlike the other entries on this list.

I Am Groot is set to be released on Aug. 10, 2022.

15. Untitled Destin Daniel Cretton TV Series

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has a deal with Disney where he is set to work on multiple projects for Disney+, not just for Marvel content but also for the service as a whole. Cretton has even been announced as working on an entry later in this list, but that does not seem to be the Marvel project that was initially specified.

This series will most likely be related somehow to Shang-Chi, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Until we have a more concrete idea of what the show is going to be about, we’ll keep our level of excitement safely in check for now.

14. Wakanda / Okoye

Like the last entry on this list, this is another show no one has any concrete ideas about. A Wakanda / Okoye series would definitely get people talking, given the popularity of both Wakanda and Okoye, but nothing has materialized yet.

To get a series that explores life in Wakanda would be fantastic, so anticipation for this show comes down to being a waiting game on when actual information comes out.

13. Marvel Zombies

Zombies were first introduced into the MCU in What If…? Season One as a universe within the MCU multiverse, a universe in which this series will look to expand upon, with Marvel Zombies set to be animated as well. The zombies episode of What If…? was met with a mixed response, leading to a lack of hype for this series.

The response mainly came from disappointment in the episode not going as far as the Marvel Zombies storyline did in terms of gore and violence. The excitement for this show may increase once more information comes out, especially if Marvel shows that this series is not going to mess around, but only time will tell. It also doesn’t help that the animated Marvel Studios shows have been having trouble with getting fans to be excited thus far.

12. Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is looking to tell the story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker from before he was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. It’ll be interesting to finally get to see what this version of Spider-Man’s origin story is.

While people seem to be intrigued by this notion, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated show, and it is not known if Tom Holland will be voicing the character for the series, leading to the lack of hype the series currently faces. We will have to see if Spider-Man: Freshman Year can capitalize on the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

11. What If…? Season 2

What If…? Season Two is looking to explore even more what-if scenarios while still exploring some of the ones that Season One had set up. For instance, it has been revealed that another episode centered around Captain Carter is in the works. While viewers did enjoy the first season, it wasn’t a show that was discussed online as much as the live-action series have been.

Going off of this, the second season isn’t exactly generating a lot of online buzz either. However, this might change when the what-if scenarios start to be revealed in more detail leading to discussions of how these scenarios might play out.

What If..? Season Two is at the moment looking to premiere in late 2022.

10. Ironheart

Ironheart looks to explore MIT student Riri Williams’ story after she is introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. Besides the story revolving around Williams developing her own suit of armor akin to Iron Man’s and a few cast announcements, very little is actually known about what this series will look like.

However, it is fair to say that anticipation for this show will probably increase after her introduction this year, so this is definitely a show to keep an eye on. It looks like Ironheart will be premiering in 2023 or the first half of 2024, as the series is just starting filming.

9. Wonder Man

The most recently announced show on this list, Wonder Man, is looking to explore Simon Williams, AKA Wonder Man, in a comedic series about Hollywood. This makes perfect sense as the character is a famous Hollywood actor in the comics, which will give this series a fresh feel.

The Wonder Man series is also set to involve Destin Daniel Cretton, which certainly helps with its hypeability. At the end of the day, though, most of the excitement for this show actually doesn’t come from the title character but the fact that Wanda Maximoff has been rumored to be appearing in the series. This makes perfect sense if it comes to fruition as Wonder Man plays an integral part in her and Vision’s story in the comics.

8. Armor Wars

Armor Wars is a series that is looking to showcase War Machine in a story about the consequences of Iron Man’s sacrifice on Stark Industries as a company and, more importantly, what happens to the Stark Industries tech when they fall into the wrong hands. War Machine is a character that has been in the MCU since the first MCU movie, Iron Man, so to finally get a story starring him is exciting and leads to some serious anticipation.

Just like other series on this list, Armor Wars currently has the problem of not too much being known at this time, leading to less excitement, though audiences are indeed excited to get more Don Cheadle. The release date of Armor Wars is currently unknown, but with it supposedly being filmed later this year, a 2023 or early 2024 release date seems likely.

7. Agatha: House of Harkness

Agatha: House of Harkness, a dark comedy and spinoff of WandaVision, is looking to explore the history of the WandaVision antagonist, along with the history of witches within the MCU. The level of excitement for this show seems pretty decent as there are people who are thrilled to see Agatha return. People are excited to get more Kathryn Hahn on their screens, and the possibility of Wanda showing up is incredibly exciting.

There is certainly a contingent of people who don’t understand why a character like Agatha deserves her own show, who are dragging down the hype level of this show a bit.

6. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Coming out in August, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show that will finally expand Hulk’s world within the MCU. Much of this show’s anticipation comes from the show being close to release and rumors of possible characters who might make appearances, such as Daredevil.

However, given the vocal disappointment fans have with the VFX, the excitement for the series isn’t where one would expect it to be at this moment. It is worth noting that the series is still having its VFX worked on, so people’s disappointment will likely start loosening up.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts releasing its episodes on Aug. 17, 2022.

5. Echo

The Echo series follows the character of Echo as she deals with the aftermath of the events of Hawkeye, the series in which she was first introduced to the MCU. The hype for this show comes down to two factors. The first is that the character of Echo was extremely well-received by audiences, so it’ll be exciting to see her in her own show. The second factor, and probably more influential factor, is that the Echo show is heavily rumored to be a backdoor to another show on this list, Daredevil.

Not only is Echo a Daredevil character in the comics, but also like the comics, her character arc is heavily linked through Kingpin. This makes it incredibly likely that the Echo series will be a part of the Daredevil series, at least tangentially.

Echo is currently filming, so a 2023 or early 2024 release is likely, but unconfirmed.

4. Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he is forced to deal with a rogue faction of the alien race, Skrulls, who have now infiltrated different parts of the government thanks to their shape-shifting abilities. Many things are going in favor of this show’s level of hype. First off, the show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, which alone will equal loads of excitement.

Additionally, other factors causing the excitement for the series are things such as that Secret Invasion is one of the most iconic storylines in all of comics, so audiences are eagerly awaiting to see how the MCU adapts this classic story. Also adding to the anticipation is that there are new characters which notable actresses Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman have been cast, but the roles are unknown as of this moment. This certainly hasn’t stopped people from theorizing who these ladies will be playing, especially regarding Clarke’s character, leading to even more excitement for the show.

Secret Invasion was originally slated to premiere in 2022, though an early 2023 date is starting to look more likely given the upcoming 2022 MCU slate, but nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

3. X-Men ’97

A sequel to X-Men the Animated Series is in the works, which looks to follow the X-Men on new adventures taking place after the original series finale. Initially, X-Men ’97 was highly anticipated but certainly wasn’t because of anything really to do with the MCU, as it was stated that it would have nothing to do with the MCU and would just be a fun sequel to a fantastic series.

The events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness heavily hinted at X-Men the Animated Series being canon to the MCU, thanks to its inclusion of Professor X, Charles Xavier. This leads to an increase in excitement for X-Men ’97 as audiences are curious to see how this animated series might connect to the MCU at large.

Nothing has been confirmed on this front and is mainly just speculation given the recent MCU movie, so take this with a grain of salt. In terms of hype, this connection to the MCU has certainly been helping the already greatly anticipated show.

Once more details about this show come out, you can bet that the excitement for this series will be unreal. Even if there is no mention of the MCU to be seen as X-Men the Animated Series is one of the most beloved cartoons of all time, which alone warrants extreme levels of hype.

2. Loki Season 2

The first installment of Disney+’s Loki was extremely popular, as fans just couldn’t get enough of Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of everyone’s favorite trickster god. As such, it makes sense that people are excited to see what the second season has in store for them.

Also, given the giant cliffhanger of Loki Season 1 and the implications that the finale’s villain has on the MCU going forward, Loki Season 2 is being hyped up as a can’t-miss season of television, especially for those who are following the MCU.

This level of excitement even comes before much information has come out regarding the second season, as the only major thing that has been confirmed thus far is the return of the main cast. Something else worth noting, this is the only live-action Disney+ Marvel project to have an announced Season Two at the moment.

Also worth noting, Loki is a fan-favorite character, which certainly helps this second season receive out-of-this-world levels of hype. There is no word on a release date, but Loki Season 2 does seem to have begun filming.

1. Daredevil

Daredevil is the big one, as the level of fan excitement for this show is unreal. When it aired on Netflix, audiences adored this show, so it was unfortunate that it had to be a casualty of the Marvel Netflix cancellations. Then came the confusion on whether or not these shows would end up being considered canon by the main MCU.

However, despite having only a small appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it became clear that fans were excitedly looking at the Daredevil character. The one trouble that the show is currently running into is that the reception toward Kingpin’s appearance in Hawkeye was mixed at best. This doesn’t seem to be slowing down the anticipation for the Daredevil show though, especially now that all Marvel Netflix seasons are on Disney+. The big question that remains for fans is whether or not this Daredevil series is a reboot or a fourth season.

When you have an ever-expanding universe like the MCU, more and more characters and storylines from the comics will be coming to live-action and animation, leading to more and more television shows. So, while not all shows will be treated equally, the MCU has proven that because it is such a well-oiled machine, fans will look forward to and enjoy pretty much anything, causing hype to almost always be incredible.

