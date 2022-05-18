She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Looks Weird, But at Least We Get Tatiana Maslany’s Charm

Marvel has been on a roll with their television series. We got the excellent WandaVision, the kinda meh Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the delightful Loki, the also kinda meh-but-better-than-Falcon-and-the-Winter-Soldier Hawkeye, and most recently, Moon Knight, which has been nothing short of explosive and fun each week. And then we’ve got She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the first official trailer is anything to go by, it’s not going to feel quite as polished as the other Marvel series we’ve gotten so far.

You can check out the trailer down below:

We get glimpses of Jennifer Walters and her life as a successful lawyer, before everything turns upside-down when she finally transforms into the She-Hulk. Played by Tatiana Maslany, best known for her role(s) in Orphan Black, Walters comes off as really charming and witty, which is everything you could possibly want from She-Hulk.

The problem? We’re not really getting a sense of what the show is about just yet. Whether it’s going to be a slice-of-life comedy featuring Maslany’s She-Hulk shenanigans and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, or if it’s going to lean into the usual superhero stuff we’ve been seeing from Marvel movies. Not to mention the fact that the CGI leaves a little to be desired in all the shots we’ve seen so far.

Still, it could end up being one of Marvel’s more comedic and entertaining series and I’ve been proven wrong before. Also, just a thought: maybe the show would be a hundred times better if we just had Maslany play every character. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

