All the News & Trailers From Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Check out everything shown off during the Gamescom Future Games Show 2022!

Gamescom continued today with the Future Games Show 2022 stream. We were treated to many world premieres and a pile of new trailers.

Below you can find all of the explosive trailers that were unveiled during Gamescom Future Games Show 2022.

The Gap

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Gap is a sci-fi first-person narrative exploration thriller. You play as Joshua Hayes, a neuroscientist who’s lost it all. Your mysterious ability to explore parallel realities through deja vu seems to be the only way to recover your memories and salvage your life. Trailer Description

The Gap will be coming sometime in the future to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen DLC

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Aliens Fireteam Elite Pathogen focuses on a mysterious pathogen wreaking havoc on planet LV-895. Join your fellow marines in an all-new campaign that takes you into the heart of the Pathogen hive. Armed with new weapons and perks, it’s up to you to stop the Pathogen from taking over. Trailer Description

You will be able to play the new DLC when it drops on Aug. 30 for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC.

Hypercharge

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a solo and co-op wave-based first/third-person shooter with a small twist: you’re an action figure! Explore. Defend. Survive. Trailer Description

Hypercharge: Unboxed is currently available on PC and Nintendo Switch, and will be hitting PlayStation and Xbox sometime soon.

The Case of the Golden Idol

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Case of the Golden Idol is a dynamic detective game for proper super sleuths, which is coming to PC in 2022. A demo for the game dropped during the show, which you can check out on the official Future Games Show Steam page. Trailer Description

If you’re a fan of Return of the Obra Dinn, then The Case of the Golden Idol is for you. There’s even a quote by Lucas Pope in the trailer to prove it.

Snaccoon

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Snaccoon is a stealth exploration game where you play as a trash-hungry raccoon in a world without snack foods, and it’s coming soon. Trailer Description

The Snaccoon trailer doesn’t give a release date or platforms.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon has a dark, gripping atmosphere which descended onto the Future Games Show, revealing gameplay from Awaken Realms Digital’s open-world RPG, which is coming to Steam Early Access in Q4 2022. Trailer Description

Floodland

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Floodland, Vile Monarch’s post-climate apocalypse city builder, was revealed during the Gamescom Future Games Show. Paddles at the ready, as Floodlands is coming to PC on November 15, 2022. Trailer Description

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Last Case of Benedict Fox’s developers Plot Twist walked viewers through some spooky-looking exploration gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming in Spring 2023 to PC and Xbox. Trailer Description

A Little to the Left

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

A Little to the Left received a release date during the Future Games Show. Max Inferno’s cosy Kondo-esque tidying puzzler is coming, mischievous cats and all, to PC and Mac on November 8 later this year. Trailer Description

Future Games Show Demo Showcase

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Future Games Show took a small detour to show off nine games that released a demo during the stream:

Faerie Afterlight

Moonshine Inc.

Gloomwood

The Wandering Village

Power Chord

NeverAwake

The Fabulous Fear Machine

ANNO: Mutationem

Misc. A Tiny Tale

Goat Simulator 3

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Lightsabers, explosions and so much more appeared in the absurd, awesome Goat Simulator 3 trailer that debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5 on November 17. Trailer Description

The Chant

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Brass Token dropped by the Future Games Show to deliver a developer presentation for The Chant. The Chant is a third-person horror game set on a spiritual retreat corrupted by a botched ritual, releasing all manner of horrors, like creepy cultists and beasts. Trailer Description

The Chant will be out on Nov. 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a stealth platformer from Baby Robot Games, and the developers revealed some sleek gameplay at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Ereban: Shadow Legacy is coming to PC and Xbox in 2023. Trailer Description

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals received an English translation, which was shadow-dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Wizardry: The Five Ordeals English language version is available now on Steam. Trailer Description

Soulstice

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Soulstice developers’ Reply Game Studios’ revealed a demo for the game during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Soulstice demo is available on Steam right now, and the full game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 20, 2022 Trailer Description

Afterimage

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Afterimage is a gorgeous handcrafted metroidvania from Aurogon Shanghai. A gameplay trailer for Afterimage was shown during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Afterimage is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Trailer Description

Deliver Us Mars

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Deliver Us Mars received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, showing more about the mission at hand. Trailer Description

Deliver Us Mars is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Feb. 3, 2023.

Phantom Hellcat

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Phantom Hellcat is a slasher platformer from Ironbird Creations, and the developers presented an in-depth look at the game during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Trailer Description

Phantom Hellcat is coming sometime in the future to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Edge of Sanity

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Edge of Sanity, a sinister survival game involving a terrifying descent into the dark, was revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Trailer Description

Edge of Sanity will be a Steam exclusive when it launches sometime in the future and can be added to your wishlist now.

Hotel Architect

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Hotel Architect is a management simulation game that challenges players to build their very own hotel empire, as revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, by Publisher Wired Productions and developer Pathos Interactive. Trailer Description

Hotel Architect doesn’t have a release date but can be added to your Steam wishlist now.

The Last Worker

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Last Worker is a dystopian narrative adventure centered around humanity’s struggle in an increasingly automated world, and it received a PC release date during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Last Worker is coming to PC on October 19. Trailer Description

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a new city-building game set in the oceanic world of The Great Ursee, by BAFTA-nominated developer Tomas Sala, and it was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 Trailer Description

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles can be added to your Steam wishlist now, but its release date is unknown.

Ones to Watch Montage

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

A brief montage was shown with the many games the Future Games Show feels are worth keeping an eye on.

Grid Force

Sker Ritual

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099

Moonrider

Park Beyond

Schim

Pharaoh

Dome-King Cabbage

The Great War: Western Front

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Great War: Western Front is an intricate historical strategy game that was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC in 2023. Trailer Description

Backfirewall

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Backfirewall is a tragicomedy set inside of a smartphone, and a trailer shown during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 provided more details about the game’s story and revealed that a demo is now available on Steam. Trailer Desacription

Backfirewall is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime before the end of 2022.

Team 17 Showcase

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

A slight break in the show was given for Team 17 to show off a handful of their upcoming and recently released games.

Moving Out 2

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

The Knight Witch

Marauders

Bravery & Greed

Hokko Life

Sunday Gold

Thymesia

Ship of Fools

SCP: Secret Files

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

SCP: Secret Files developer Gamezoo Studio revealed some exciting gameplay featuring the anomalous materials and unexplainable phenomena of the SCP foundation. SCP: Secret Files is coming to PC on September 13, 2022 and consoles in 2023. Trailer Description

Teslagrad 2

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Teslagrad 2, a follow-up to the beloved indie Teslagrad, was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Expect electric gameplay and plenty of secrets when it lands on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023. Trailer Description

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me is the next entry in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology, and it looks sufficiently scary in this new trailer from the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me launches on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 18, 2022. Trailer Description

EXP: War Trauma

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

EXP: War Trauma is a psychological horror game that follows a WW2 solidier, and Cortez Productions revealed some terrifying gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. EXP: War Trauma is coming soon, with a demo available on Steam right now. Trailer Description

Rooted

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Rooted is a post-apocalyptic survival game built in Unreal Engine 5, and a gameplay trailer debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 featured building, exploring, and combat. Rooted is coming soon. Trailer Description

Hellsweeper VR

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Hellsweeper VR is the next gory, virtual reality combat thriller from the developers behind Sairento VR. A gore-geous gameplay trailer debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Hellsweeper VR is coming soon to Meta Quest and Steam VR. Trailer Description

Stray Blade

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Stray Blade is an Action RPG where you play a rogue Adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Stray Blade is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. Trailer Description

Crossfire Legion Update 1.3

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Crossfire Legion developer Blackbird Interactive popped in to the Future Games Show to detail and launch Update 1.3 of Crossfire Legion, which includes new units, a new faction, and a level editor. Check it out on Steam. Trailer Description

God of Rock

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

God of Rock is a rhythm fighting game from Modus Studios Brazil, starring divine duellists of musical fate. God of Rock is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Trailer Description

Lightyear Frontier

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Lightyear Frontier is a relaxing farming simulator from Frame Break games, and the developers walked viewers through some gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Lightyear Frontier is coming to PC and Xbox in Spring 2023. Trailer Description

System Shock

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

System Shock developer Nightdive Studios gave viewers a look at the flesh and steel fusion monsters of their take on Citadel Station. System Shock is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Trailer Description

Layers of Fears

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Layers of Fears received its first gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Bloober Team’s reimagined entry in the storied horror series is coming in early 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trailer Description

Off The Grid

Gamescom Future Games Show 2022

Off The Grid is a cyberpunk shooter from the mind of District 9 director Neil Blomkamp, and viewers received a cinematic sneak peek of the game’s universe during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Off The Grid is due for release in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S. Trailer Description

Related Posts