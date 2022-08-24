All the News & Trailers From Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Check out everything shown off during the Gamescom Future Games Show 2022!
Gamescom continued today with the Future Games Show 2022 stream. We were treated to many world premieres and a pile of new trailers.
Below you can find all of the explosive trailers that were unveiled during Gamescom Future Games Show 2022.
The Gap
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Gap is a sci-fi first-person narrative exploration thriller. You play as Joshua Hayes, a neuroscientist who’s lost it all. Your mysterious ability to explore parallel realities through deja vu seems to be the only way to recover your memories and salvage your life.Trailer Description
The Gap will be coming sometime in the future to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen DLC
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Aliens Fireteam Elite Pathogen focuses on a mysterious pathogen wreaking havoc on planet LV-895. Join your fellow marines in an all-new campaign that takes you into the heart of the Pathogen hive. Armed with new weapons and perks, it’s up to you to stop the Pathogen from taking over.Trailer Description
You will be able to play the new DLC when it drops on Aug. 30 for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC.
Hypercharge
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Hypercharge: Unboxed is a solo and co-op wave-based first/third-person shooter with a small twist: you’re an action figure! Explore. Defend. Survive.Trailer Description
Hypercharge: Unboxed is currently available on PC and Nintendo Switch, and will be hitting PlayStation and Xbox sometime soon.
The Case of the Golden Idol
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Case of the Golden Idol is a dynamic detective game for proper super sleuths, which is coming to PC in 2022. A demo for the game dropped during the show, which you can check out on the official Future Games Show Steam page.Trailer Description
If you’re a fan of Return of the Obra Dinn, then The Case of the Golden Idol is for you. There’s even a quote by Lucas Pope in the trailer to prove it.
Snaccoon
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Snaccoon is a stealth exploration game where you play as a trash-hungry raccoon in a world without snack foods, and it’s coming soon.Trailer Description
The Snaccoon trailer doesn’t give a release date or platforms.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon has a dark, gripping atmosphere which descended onto the Future Games Show, revealing gameplay from Awaken Realms Digital’s open-world RPG, which is coming to Steam Early Access in Q4 2022.Trailer Description
Floodland
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Floodland, Vile Monarch’s post-climate apocalypse city builder, was revealed during the Gamescom Future Games Show. Paddles at the ready, as Floodlands is coming to PC on November 15, 2022.Trailer Description
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Last Case of Benedict Fox’s developers Plot Twist walked viewers through some spooky-looking exploration gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming in Spring 2023 to PC and Xbox.Trailer Description
A Little to the Left
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
A Little to the Left received a release date during the Future Games Show. Max Inferno’s cosy Kondo-esque tidying puzzler is coming, mischievous cats and all, to PC and Mac on November 8 later this year.Trailer Description
Future Games Show Demo Showcase
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Future Games Show took a small detour to show off nine games that released a demo during the stream:
- Faerie Afterlight
- Moonshine Inc.
- Gloomwood
- The Wandering Village
- Power Chord
- NeverAwake
- The Fabulous Fear Machine
- ANNO: Mutationem
- Misc. A Tiny Tale
Goat Simulator 3
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Lightsabers, explosions and so much more appeared in the absurd, awesome Goat Simulator 3 trailer that debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5 on November 17.Trailer Description
The Chant
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Brass Token dropped by the Future Games Show to deliver a developer presentation for The Chant. The Chant is a third-person horror game set on a spiritual retreat corrupted by a botched ritual, releasing all manner of horrors, like creepy cultists and beasts.Trailer Description
The Chant will be out on Nov. 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a stealth platformer from Baby Robot Games, and the developers revealed some sleek gameplay at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Ereban: Shadow Legacy is coming to PC and Xbox in 2023.Trailer Description
Wizardry: The Five Ordeals
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Wizardry: The Five Ordeals received an English translation, which was shadow-dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Wizardry: The Five Ordeals English language version is available now on Steam.Trailer Description
Soulstice
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Soulstice developers’ Reply Game Studios’ revealed a demo for the game during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Soulstice demo is available on Steam right now, and the full game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 20, 2022Trailer Description
Afterimage
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Afterimage is a gorgeous handcrafted metroidvania from Aurogon Shanghai. A gameplay trailer for Afterimage was shown during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Afterimage is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.Trailer Description
Deliver Us Mars
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Deliver Us Mars received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, showing more about the mission at hand.Trailer Description
Deliver Us Mars is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Feb. 3, 2023.
Phantom Hellcat
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Phantom Hellcat is a slasher platformer from Ironbird Creations, and the developers presented an in-depth look at the game during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022.Trailer Description
Phantom Hellcat is coming sometime in the future to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Edge of Sanity
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Edge of Sanity, a sinister survival game involving a terrifying descent into the dark, was revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022.Trailer Description
Edge of Sanity will be a Steam exclusive when it launches sometime in the future and can be added to your wishlist now.
Hotel Architect
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Hotel Architect is a management simulation game that challenges players to build their very own hotel empire, as revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, by Publisher Wired Productions and developer Pathos Interactive.Trailer Description
Hotel Architect doesn’t have a release date but can be added to your Steam wishlist now.
The Last Worker
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Last Worker is a dystopian narrative adventure centered around humanity’s struggle in an increasingly automated world, and it received a PC release date during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Last Worker is coming to PC on October 19.Trailer Description
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a new city-building game set in the oceanic world of The Great Ursee, by BAFTA-nominated developer Tomas Sala, and it was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022Trailer Description
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles can be added to your Steam wishlist now, but its release date is unknown.
Ones to Watch Montage
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
A brief montage was shown with the many games the Future Games Show feels are worth keeping an eye on.
- Grid Force
- Sker Ritual
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099
- Moonrider
- Park Beyond
- Schim
- Pharaoh
- Dome-King Cabbage
The Great War: Western Front
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Great War: Western Front is an intricate historical strategy game that was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC in 2023.Trailer Description
Backfirewall
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Backfirewall is a tragicomedy set inside of a smartphone, and a trailer shown during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 provided more details about the game’s story and revealed that a demo is now available on Steam.Trailer Desacription
Backfirewall is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime before the end of 2022.
Team 17 Showcase
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
A slight break in the show was given for Team 17 to show off a handful of their upcoming and recently released games.
- Moving Out 2
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand
- The Knight Witch
- Marauders
- Bravery & Greed
- Hokko Life
- Sunday Gold
- Thymesia
- Ship of Fools
SCP: Secret Files
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
SCP: Secret Files developer Gamezoo Studio revealed some exciting gameplay featuring the anomalous materials and unexplainable phenomena of the SCP foundation. SCP: Secret Files is coming to PC on September 13, 2022 and consoles in 2023.Trailer Description
Teslagrad 2
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Teslagrad 2, a follow-up to the beloved indie Teslagrad, was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Expect electric gameplay and plenty of secrets when it lands on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.Trailer Description
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me is the next entry in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology, and it looks sufficiently scary in this new trailer from the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me launches on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 18, 2022.Trailer Description
EXP: War Trauma
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
EXP: War Trauma is a psychological horror game that follows a WW2 solidier, and Cortez Productions revealed some terrifying gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. EXP: War Trauma is coming soon, with a demo available on Steam right now.Trailer Description
Rooted
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Rooted is a post-apocalyptic survival game built in Unreal Engine 5, and a gameplay trailer debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022 featured building, exploring, and combat. Rooted is coming soon.Trailer Description
Hellsweeper VR
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Hellsweeper VR is the next gory, virtual reality combat thriller from the developers behind Sairento VR. A gore-geous gameplay trailer debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Hellsweeper VR is coming soon to Meta Quest and Steam VR.Trailer Description
Stray Blade
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Stray Blade is an Action RPG where you play a rogue Adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Stray Blade is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.Trailer Description
Crossfire Legion Update 1.3
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Crossfire Legion developer Blackbird Interactive popped in to the Future Games Show to detail and launch Update 1.3 of Crossfire Legion, which includes new units, a new faction, and a level editor. Check it out on Steam.Trailer Description
God of Rock
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
God of Rock is a rhythm fighting game from Modus Studios Brazil, starring divine duellists of musical fate. God of Rock is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.Trailer Description
Lightyear Frontier
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Lightyear Frontier is a relaxing farming simulator from Frame Break games, and the developers walked viewers through some gameplay during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Lightyear Frontier is coming to PC and Xbox in Spring 2023.Trailer Description
System Shock
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
System Shock developer Nightdive Studios gave viewers a look at the flesh and steel fusion monsters of their take on Citadel Station. System Shock is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.Trailer Description
Layers of Fears
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Layers of Fears received its first gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Bloober Team’s reimagined entry in the storied horror series is coming in early 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.Trailer Description
Off The Grid
Gamescom Future Games Show 2022
Off The Grid is a cyberpunk shooter from the mind of District 9 director Neil Blomkamp, and viewers received a cinematic sneak peek of the game’s universe during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022. Off The Grid is due for release in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S.Trailer Description