Phantom Hellcat Announced for PS4, PS4, Xbox, and PC at Opening Night Live

Today, during the celebrations of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, All In! Games announced Phantom Hellcat.

The game is developed by All In! Games’ internal development studio Ironbird Games, and it’s defined as a “dynamic perspective changing action adventure.”

It’ll release down the line for PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

If you want to take a look at this stylish game, you can check out the announcement trailer below.

Here’s how the game is officially described.

“Break a leg as Jolene, a rebellious young woman who makes the grave mistake of breaking the seal upon a cursed theater filled with dangerous dimensions full of pompous props. The theater’s seal holding back the darkness weakens until the evil trapped within takes Jolene’s mother hostage. Soon, twisted stories of humanity will begin to escape and wreak havoc upon the world. Knock foes around the environment, bringing a set wall crashing down, or launching opponents into the band pit toward their demise. Jump, dash, and slash utilizing the powers sealed within mysterious character masks to strengthen Jolene’s stats and learn new abilities to build up visceral combo scores in each scenario. Traverse along dynamic 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives with laser-sharp platforming controls throughout beautiful, hand-crafted theater sets. Claim a stake in a Transylvanian bibliotheque castle possibly full of vampires. Venture across other theatrical plays inspired by pop culture and ensure Jolene has the starring role in them all, no matter who she has to cut down. Turn the surroundings and props from these worlds into extra weapons to use against enigmatic enemies as well as opportunities for character growth.”

The press release also includes a comment from creative director Norman Lenda.