Deliver Us Mars for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets Release Date & Promising Gameplay Trailer

Frontier Foundry and KeokeN Interactive announced a launch date for Deliver Us Mars and released a gameplay trailer.

The game, which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Deliver Us the Moon, will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on September 27.

The price is a fairly affordable £24.99/$29.99/€29.99, while PC players will be able to grab a Deluxe Edition with a digital soundtrack at £29.99/$34.99/€34.99.

You can check out the trailer below, alongside an official description.