Deliver Us Mars for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets Release Date & Promising Gameplay Trailer
Frontier Foundry and KeokeN Interactive announced a launch date for Deliver Us Mars and released a gameplay trailer.
The game, which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Deliver Us the Moon, will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on September 27.
The price is a fairly affordable £24.99/$29.99/€29.99, while PC players will be able to grab a Deluxe Edition with a digital soundtrack at £29.99/$34.99/€34.99.
You can check out the trailer below, alongside an official description.
“Deliver Us Mars tells the story of Kathy Johanson, who joins the crew of the Zephyr space shuttle on a desperate mission to the Red Planet. Their goal is to save a rapidly-declining Earth by retrieving vital colonization vessels known as the ARKs, which the shadowy organization ‘Outward’ stole years earlier. Kathy has another personal motivation for joining the mission to save humanity, however: her father, Isaac, joined Outward on its escape to Mars after being forced to leave his daughter behind when she was a child. Now, after a mysterious message from the Red Planet hints at a connection to her past, Kathy is determined to discover its source.
Players will progress in Deliver Us Mars by conquering platforming challenges, solving complex puzzles, scuba diving, floating in zero gravity, and even executing a thrilling launch sequence inside a spaceship. They’ll experience a stunning depiction of Mars as they explore its sandy planetary surface, the interiors of the enormous ARK vessels, icy valleys, and abandoned colonies – not to mention sections of the game set on Earth and the Moon. With an action-packed story that mixes epic stakes, personal drama, and an unsettling larger mystery, players will uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Outward’s colonists and learn the fate of Kathy’s father.
PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players can look forward to an enhanced experience featuring real time ray traced shadows and reflections, with more console-specific functionality to be unveiled before launch.”