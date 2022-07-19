The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero for PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Gameplay Trailer

sed a new trailer of the much-awaited localization of the legendary JRPG by Nihon Falcom The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero.

Today NIS America released a new trailer of the much-awaited localization of the legendary JRPG by Nihon Falcom The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero.

After a quick introduction, we’re shown a few tidbits of gameplay, mostly focusing on the game’s turn-based battles with features that will be very familiar to fans of the series.

You can check it out below.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero will finally launch in the west for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 27, 2022. You can also watch the previous trailer and another focusing on the cast of characters.

NIS America has revealed plans to also localize Trails from Zero sequel The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

Unfortunately, this means that we’ll have to wait quite a long time to play newer Trails games like The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and its sequel The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin, which is already coming this year in Japan and Asia. At the moment, no information has been revealed about their localizations.

This means that the perspective to play them in English any time soon is likely very remote.