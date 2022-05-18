The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero for PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer Introducing the Cast

Today NIS America released a new trailer of the legendary JRPG by Nihon Falcom The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero.

The trailer introduces the cast of characters that we’ll meet in the game, which is basically a “holy Graal” the localization of which many JRPG fans have asked for a decade.

You can check it out below.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero will finally launch in the west for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 27, 2022. You can also watch the previous trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description.

Lloyd Bannings returns to his hometown to follow his late brother’s footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, he finds himself assigned to a ragtag new division called the Special Support Section, which performs odd jobs and helps people in need. But he and his new teammates slowly discover that their vibrant city hides a dark criminal underbelly…as well as a few terrible secrets. About Experience Crossbell in this exciting chapter from the renowned The Legend of Heroes series! The site of an ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, Crossbell has developed into a prosperous city-state and one of the continent’s leading economic centers. After three years away from his hometown, Lloyd Bannings returns in order to follow his late brother’s footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds he’s been assigned to the Special Support Section, a new division that handles odd jobs and minor requests. He meets his new teammates, which include Elie MacDowell, the granddaughter of the city’s mayor; Randy Orlando, a womanizing ex-soldier; and Tio Plato, a young tech genius. Though their department is mocked by the media and looked down on by the rest of the CPD, Lloyd and his friends continue to fight to make their city a better place. As they do, however, they slowly come face-to-face with the criminal corruption gripping their city. Little do they know just how deep the shadows of Crossbell City go… Key Features Welcome to Crossbell: The beginning of an exciting story arc in the Trails universe is about to begin in this iconic city-state! Experience a rich and refreshing game world that is teeming with secrets and adventures. Polished Tactics: Strategic combat has been refined, resulting in rich, satisfying tactical gameplay. Harness powerful skills and teamwork to overcome your adversaries! Your City, Your Story: Features such as High-speed and Skip mode allow you to cater your gameplay experience to your preferences and enjoy battles quickly to focus on the surrounding story and events.

NIS America recently revealed plans to also localize Trails from Zero sequel The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

Unfortunately, this means that we’ll have to wait quite a long time to play newer games like The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and its sequel The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin, which has recently been announced for Japan. At the moment, no information has been revealed about their localizations.