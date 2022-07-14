League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 Event Debuts With Anime-Style Music Video & Song by Porter Robinson

Image Source: Riot Games

Riot Games is launching the Star Guardian 2022 event today in its popular MOBA League of Legends, and a music video has been released to celebrate.

The video comes with the traditional charming anime-like style associated with Star Guardian, and features a song performed by Porter Robinson titled “Everything Goes On.”

The event itself focuses on “a new generation of Star Guardians” together with some known faces, and more specifically Kai’Sa, Akali, Sona, Taliyah, Rell, Ekko, Quinn, and Nilah.

Speaking of Nilah, she’s a new character revealed back in June also launching today alongside a trailer showing off her gameplay and another video focusing on her music theme and art.

You can check out all the videos below.

Star Guardian is one of the most iconic event series in Riot Games’ popular MOBA League of Legends, and it has been going on for quite a while, bringing forth obvious anime inspirations and lots of magical girl-inspired skins for popular characters.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, and Ekko in action and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot makes another reveal.