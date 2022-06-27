Persona 5 Royal for Xbox & Windows PC Will Include 40+ DLC Out of the Box

Today the Japanese arm of Atlus provided more information about the Xbox and PC ports of Persona 5 Royal, which will come with DLC aplenty.

We learn that the game is shipping with over 40 DLC included from the get-go, while those were purchasable separately when Persona 5 Royal was originally released for PS4.

As a caveat, there is no information about the PS5 and Steam versions for now, which is not too surprising considering how fragmented the reveals about these ports have been so far.

Of course, we will keep you posted on this as soon as Atlus announces something one way or the other.

Persona 5 Royal was announced at the same time as Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, and Atlus mentions that we should stay tuned for more information about those.

Persona 5 Royal will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on October 21.

Persona 4 Golden will release “soon” on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, and PS4 (it’s already available on Steam).

Persona 3 Portable will release “soon” on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, and PS4.

As we already know, all three games are coming on Game Pass as well, while it wasn’t officially mentioned whether the Game Pass version of P5R will get all the DLC as well.

If you’re wondering, for the moment there is no mention of a Nintendo Switch version for any of the games anywhere, but tomorrow there’s going to be a Nintendo Direct focusing on third-party games, so not all hope is lost.

Persona 3 was originally released in 2003 for PS2 and the ported to PSP with Persona 3 Portable in 2009.

Persona 4 was also originally released on PS2 in 2008 and then ported to PS Vita with Persona 4 Golden in 2012.

Persona 5 was originally released for PS3 and PS4 in 2016. Persona 5 Royal was released in 2019 for PS4.