Can You Name These 10 Stranger Things Side Characters? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Can you name ’em all?

The Duffer Brothers’ hugely successful sci-fi horror show, Stranger Things, has returned to Netflix for its fourth season, and it’s fair to say that the much-anticipated follow-up is busy smashing fan expectations, while also wowing critics, too. With its much darker horror tone, combined with a hefty $30 million per episode price tag, the latest adventure in the mysterious small town of Hawkins is delivering on what is ostensibly the best TV series on the small screen right now.

With that in mind, then, we thought that now would be the perfect time to brush up on your knowledge of the beloved ’80s-inspired series. All you need to do is identify these ten side characters from just a single image lifted from the hit Netflix show. I mean, we all know that the picture rounds in quizzes are the most fun rounds of all, right?

So, without further ado, grab your 8-sided die, avoid those Demogorgans, and prove that you’re more than just a mouth breather in Twinfinite’s latest Stranger Things trivia quiz. Can you name these ten Stranger Things side characters? Good luck!

Can You Name These 10 Stranger Things Side Characters? Let's start with an easy one: Who is this? Chrissy Suzie Barbara Sally What's the name of this Doctor? Dr. Owens Dr. Burke Dr. Friedman Dr. Brenner What's the name of this prison guard? Nikolai Dmitri Alexei Vladimir What's the name of Lucas's sister? Elizabeth Sinclair Fiona Sinclair Holly Sinclair Erica Sinclair Who is this? Randall The Dude Smokey Argyle What's the name of this private investigator? Victor Rykov Murray Bauman Marvin Lachmann Frank Lerue What's the name of this Radioshack manager? Sam Newby Brandon Newby Bill Newby Bob Newby What's the name of this Family Video employee? Keith Kyle Karl Kevin What's the name of Dustin's girlfriend? Suzie Becky Holly Angie Time for Hard Mode: What's the name of this school counsellor? Ms. Cho Ms. Hines Ms. Harper Ms. Kelly Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: Netflix (via Heat World and Marca)

