4 Ways The Quarry Could Be Even Better

The Quarry has gained an immense fanbase due to its realistic characters and cinematic elements. However, even with its remarkable story, there are a few adjustments Supermassive Games could make to take the game to new heights. Here are four ways The Quarry could be even better.

Fixing Performance Issues

Ways The Quarry Could Be Even Better

The most significant component of The Quarry is the various glitches and bugs. The character’s hair often moves oddly, and sometimes the scenes are out of sync in the PS4 version. For example, in one chapter, Laura and Ryan’s words repeat for a few seconds.

While the character designs are great, the setting around them sometimes didn’t make it up to par. When you travel to different locations, the environment appears blurry and undetailed. After some time, it would eventually turn out to be a scene that’s breathtaking enough to take a screenshot, but it would be nice if it were like this throughout.

Another noticeable element of the game was the presentation and movement of water. When characters splash the water around, it looks unnatural and somewhat 2D. The swimming mechanics weren’t as smooth either; the camp counselors almost looked like they were running in the water.

Lastly, the ending of the game that presents the fate of the characters showcases a big glitch in The Quarry. The words of the aftermath would quickly show up and then disappear; it made the experience a bit confusing. All in all, if the developers adjust these performance issues, it would advance the game further.

More Complex Gameplay

For advanced gamers, The Quarry’s Quick Time Events can be pretty underwhelming. The only main controls you use are the analog stick and the Command button. Compared to Until Dawn, the QTE of this game wasn’t as complex.

In Until Dawn, the gameplay involves multiple buttons and less time to make decisions. On the other hand, The Quarry’s version is much easier and isn’t hard to miss. For instance, the QTE paces itself so that you have more of a chance to press it. The developers definitely catered more to a non-gaming audience, mainly since the Movie Mode contains no gameplay.

Nothing’s wrong with having the direction toward non-gamers, but The Quarry should make it fun for all players to make it even better. Supermassive Games could create a more complicated mode for fans who want a more complex experience. This mode could feature multiple keys or buttons and have time progress much faster.

Challenging Decisions

The shining point of The Quarry is its decision-making because the gameplay mostly centers around this. Since it plays a massive part in the game, your choices should be more challenging. Unfortunately, there are many instances where the decisions aren’t as tricky.

For example, the game would present you with an option to go down a deep scary route or a safe pathway, a decision that seems pretty straightforward for any player. Also, holding your breath and deciding when to leave isn’t extremely difficult.

Once again, in Until Dawn, the choices are a lot more complicated, like when you need to decide if you want to save your best friend or the woman you love. However, The Quarry didn’t have many consequences like this, making the experience less impactful.

Some choices didn’t affect the story and were more for building relationships. For instance, the conversations between Nick and Abigail don’t have many consequences. No matter what, the events that unfold afterward always occur, whether you choose to flirt or deny him. On the contrary, the bond you can build with Travis Hackett does affect how events play out. So, if The Quarry had more of this aspect, it would be much more meaningful.

More Free-Roaming

At the beginning of The Quarry, players can free-roam around the camp to find Tarot Cards and evidence items. But, as the game progresses, players won’t have much time to explore. Sometimes you’ll barely have control of the characters and mainly watch cutscenes as they run away from danger. Players should be in charge of events like this to dive into the horror experience.

Other moments have you walk as the character for a brief time and then instantly shift into another cutscene. Additionally, the pathways can be a straight shot and won’t have other options available. Because there are collectibles to grab, there should be multiple areas to explore and different detours to take. Maybe Supermassive Games could have a secret location for players to discover new secrets and mysteries.

Overall, The Quarry can be even better with free-roam, similar to unlocking the mystery of Ian in Chapter 10. Moreover, the game is still a frightful horror event, and as long Supermassive Games provides more gameplay options, it could be great for every type of player.

