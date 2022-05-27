Connect with us

What Game Pass Subscription Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Find Out

With all the many subscription services out there, it’s enough to make your head spin. Yes, gone are the days when you’d simply switch on a console every day and boot up the same game over and over. Now, on the other hand, we’re often busy thinking about the many subscription services we need to purchase, the constant updates we need to download, or the live games-as-a-service titles we need to keep up-to-date with. In many ways, it sometimes feels like modern games are playing us rather than the other way around, right?

Therefore, much like what we did recently with PS Plus, we thought it’d be a good idea to design a quick-fire quiz to help you figure out which Xbox Game Pass subscription service is the right one for you. All you need to do is answer these 12 simple questions, and — voila! — we’ll reveal to you which subscription service is the best fit for you. Simple as that!

So, without further ado, sit back and relax as we find out which Xbox Game Pass subscription service you should subscribe to. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Do you play games primarily on PC or an Xbox console?
Does the idea of a Netflix-like service, with a large selection of over 100 playable games sound like your cup of tea?
Is your internet stable and fast enough to stream games?
How much are you willing to pay per month/ year for your subscription?
Do you play many online multiplayer games?
Does the chance of playing Gears 5 excite you?
Do you buy many games on the Xbox Store? If so, would you like some exclusive discounts to help you save money?
Does the chance of playing Halo Infinite excite you?
Take a look at some highlights from the list of games on Game Pass, is there anything you're desperate to play?
Does the chance of playing The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind excite you?
Check out the free Games With Gold titles for the month of May 2022, do any of these games sound like your cup of tea?
Does the chance of playing Starfield at launch excite you?

Image Sources: Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks

