With all the many subscription services out there, it’s enough to make your head spin. Yes, gone are the days when you’d simply switch on a console every day and boot up the same game over and over. Now, on the other hand, we’re often busy thinking about the many subscription services we need to purchase, the constant updates we need to download, or the live games-as-a-service titles we need to keep up-to-date with. In many ways, it sometimes feels like modern games are playing us rather than the other way around, right?

Therefore, much like what we did recently with PS Plus, we thought it’d be a good idea to design a quick-fire quiz to help you figure out which Xbox Game Pass subscription service is the right one for you. All you need to do is answer these 12 simple questions, and — voila! — we’ll reveal to you which subscription service is the best fit for you. Simple as that!

So, without further ado, sit back and relax as we find out which Xbox Game Pass subscription service you should subscribe to. Let’s get into it, shall we?

What Game Pass Subscription Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Find Out Do you play games primarily on PC or an Xbox console? PC Xbox Both Neither Does the idea of a Netflix-like service, with a large selection of over 100 playable games sound like your cup of tea? That sounds cool! Nope, not really Is your internet stable and fast enough to stream games? Yes No How much are you willing to pay per month/ year for your subscription? Nothing Up to $10/ £8 per month or $120/ £96 a year Up to $15/ £12 a month or $180/ £144 a year Do you play many online multiplayer games? Yes No Does the chance of playing Gears 5 excite you? Yes, totally Yes, a little bit Not at all I've already played it Do you buy many games on the Xbox Store? If so, would you like some exclusive discounts to help you save money? Show me the exclusive offers! Not really, no Does the chance of playing Halo Infinite excite you? Yes, totally Yes, a little bit Not at all Already played it Take a look at some highlights from the list of games on Game Pass, is there anything you're desperate to play? Yes, many of them Yes, but just a few None of them Does the chance of playing The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind excite you? Yes, can't wait Yes, a little bit Not at all Check out the free Games With Gold titles for the month of May 2022, do any of these games sound like your cup of tea? Yeah, they look pretty cool Yeah, they look alright Not at all Does the chance of playing Starfield at launch excite you? Yes, can't wait Yes, a little bit Not at all Continue Continue Play again

Image Sources: Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks

