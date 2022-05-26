Connect with us

Which PlayStation Plus Tier Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Help You Decide

PS Plus Tiers
PlayStation

Which PlayStation Plus Tier Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Help You Decide

Published on

Early last week, Sony pulled back the curtain on its new plans for its PlayStation Plus tiered system — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (aka PS Plus Deluxe in some territories). While many of the new features sound really compelling, to say that it’s pretty tricky trying to get your head around all the nitty-gritty details is a massive understatement.

What if I don’t play much online multiplayer, which tier is the best for me? What if I have no interest in streaming PS3 games, is PS Plus Premium still worth it? What if Cloud Storage isn’t very useful to me, is it still worth getting the basic PS Plus Essential tier? The list goes on and on…

But, that’s where we come in. We’ve done the legwork, crunched the numbers, and designed a quick-fire quiz to help you make the right decision for you. All you’ll need to do is answer these eleven straightforward questions and — voila! — we’ll tell you which tier is the right one for your gaming needs.

So, without further ado, sit back and relax as we find out which PlayStation Plus tier you should subscribe to. Let’s get started, shall we?

Which PlayStation Plus Tier Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Help You Decide

Do you play a lot of online multiplayer games?
Would Cloud Storage be useful for you?
Does being able to Share Play - which means to virtually play with a visitor who doesn't own the game - sound like a useful feature?
How much are you willing to pay for PlayStation Plus every month/year?
Is your internet connection stable and fast enough to stream PS3 games?
Does the chance of playing the original PS1 version of Ape Escape excite you?
Take a look at the PS3 library list, is there anything you're desperate to play?
Take a look at some highlights from the PS4 library list, is there anything on there you're desperate to play?
Does the chance of playing the original PS1 version of Syphon Filter excite you?
Have you already played Returnal on PS5?
Have you already played Demon's Souls on PS5?

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Better Call SaulThe SimpsonsDemon SlayerThe Big Bang TheoryAlienThe Lord of the RingsScreamMarvelGuardians of the GalaxyTerminator 2The ShiningRick & MortyJames Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.

Image Sources: Sony, Sony Santa Monica (via Reddit), 989 Studios

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top