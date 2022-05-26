Early last week, Sony pulled back the curtain on its new plans for its PlayStation Plus tiered system — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (aka PS Plus Deluxe in some territories). While many of the new features sound really compelling, to say that it’s pretty tricky trying to get your head around all the nitty-gritty details is a massive understatement.

What if I don’t play much online multiplayer, which tier is the best for me? What if I have no interest in streaming PS3 games, is PS Plus Premium still worth it? What if Cloud Storage isn’t very useful to me, is it still worth getting the basic PS Plus Essential tier? The list goes on and on…

But, that’s where we come in. We’ve done the legwork, crunched the numbers, and designed a quick-fire quiz to help you make the right decision for you. All you’ll need to do is answer these eleven straightforward questions and — voila! — we’ll tell you which tier is the right one for your gaming needs.

So, without further ado, sit back and relax as we find out which PlayStation Plus tier you should subscribe to. Let’s get started, shall we?

Which PlayStation Plus Tier Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Help You Decide Do you play a lot of online multiplayer games? Yes No Would Cloud Storage be useful for you? Yes, definitely Not really, no Does being able to Share Play - which means to virtually play with a visitor who doesn't own the game - sound like a useful feature? Yes, absolutely Not really, no How much are you willing to pay for PlayStation Plus every month/year? Nothing Up to $10/ £7 per month or $60/ £50 a year Up to $15/ £11 per month or $100/ £84 a year Up to $18/ £13.50 per month or $120/ £100 a year Is your internet connection stable and fast enough to stream PS3 games? Yes No Does the chance of playing the original PS1 version of Ape Escape excite you? Yes, can't wait Yes, a little bit Not at all Take a look at the PS3 library list, is there anything you're desperate to play? Yes, can't wait to play most of them! Yes, but I'm only excited for a few of them I'm not excited to play any of them Take a look at some highlights from the PS4 library list, is there anything on there you're desperate to play? Yes, very excited to play many of them! Yes, but I'll only play a few of them Nope, not excited to play any of them Does the chance of playing the original PS1 version of Syphon Filter excite you? Yes, can't wait Yes, a little bit No, not really Have you already played Returnal on PS5? Yes No Have you already played Demon's Souls on PS5? Yes No Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: Sony, Sony Santa Monica (via Reddit), 989 Studios

