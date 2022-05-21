Microsoft Flight Simulator Honda Jet Release Date Announced; Buffalo Niagara, Gary/Chicago, Yakutat, Xijiao Airports, & Reefworld Released

Third-party developers shared announcements and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including another snazzy aircraft.

Speaking of the snazzy aircraft, the Honda Jet by Marwan Gharib (published by FlightFX) now has a release date, and it’s coming on May 31.

It’ll be priced at $24.99 for both PC and Xbox (but it’ll come later on Xbox as usual) and you can enjoy a launch trailer below.

Next, we start with a substantial string of releases with Buffalo Niagara International Airport (KBUF) serving Buffalo, New York, United States.

The airport is available on iniBuilds’ store for $18.68.

Hand-made ground polygons with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

Thousands of hand-placed custom car models

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects and more which have been custom-modelled in house by the iniScene team

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detail models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Main airport terminal interior with lighting and custom objects

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible 30cm/px satellite imagery which has been hand corrected and colour blended to MSFS’ Bing satellite data

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations

Accurate logos and real-world decals scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed bespoke ground service equipment at each gate featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Animated radar tower

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Compiled and optimised for Xbox Series X and S

Detailed, custom terminal interior model

The next release comes from Uk2000 Scenery, but despite the name, it’s still in the United States. It’s Gary/Chicago International Airport (KGYY) in Indiana.

You can purchase it at the developer’s store for £12.99

Full detail Buildings

Realistic Ground Markings

Hi Res ground image

Stunning Night Effects

High details Airport Vehicles

Excellent Frame Rates

Full set of signs

Fencing

GA Static Aircraft

Vegatation

PBR Materials

Internal Tower details

Internal Pier details

Animates Flags

Choose of TWO versions, one with Static aircraft and another without any static.

Another airport in the United States has been released by Simulación Extrema, and it’s Yakutat Airport (PAYA) in Alaska, which is perfect for these brand new Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Cargo 737-700 by PMDG.

It’s available for PC for $14.99 on the official in-sim marketplace (just search for “PAYA” and you’ll find it easily) and it’s also coming to Xbox at a later date.

Finally, we move out of the US to go to China with Zhouke Scenery Studio, which released Xijiao International Airport (ZBMZ) and Manzhouli City.

It’s available on SimMarket for $13.67 plus applicable VAT and it proves that there are still airports in China that have terminals not designed by space engineers.

Models of Manzhouli Xijiao International Airport Terminal and other airport buildings and facilities.

Handcrafted ground lines and ground textures.

Some architectural models use PBR material.

Manually calibrated ILS to CAT I standard.

Handcrafted airport exteriors.

Handmade models of some buildings in the city center of Manzhouli.

Models of landmark buildings such as China’s National Gate, Russia’s National Gate, National Gate Scenic Spot, and the Pearl of Northern Xinjiang.

The night view of Manzhouli city is enhanced.

Corrections to some terrains (such as lakes and rivers) in Manzhouli.

For helicopter and floatplane lovers, AuScene also released its previously announced Reefworld – Great Barrier Reef destination in Australia.

It’s available on the developer’s own store for $9.

Authentic representation of Reefworld and Heart Island

5 Detailed Pontoons, 3 with Helipads.

Interior Modelling

Lifelike PBR Textures

Animated Boats / Semi – Submarine

Animated Seagulls

Static R44

Realistic Night Lighting

3D People

We end with something a bit peculiar. Feelthere released a trailer for its upcoming Frankfurt International Airport (EDDF) in Germany. Unfortunately, it looks rather… unflattering. Of course, we’ll reserve judgment until it’s released, but you can see it for yourself below.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.