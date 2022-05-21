Microsoft Flight Simulator Honda Jet Release Date Announced; Buffalo Niagara, Gary/Chicago, Yakutat, Xijiao Airports, & Reefworld Released
Third-party developers shared announcements and releases of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including another snazzy aircraft.
Speaking of the snazzy aircraft, the Honda Jet by Marwan Gharib (published by FlightFX) now has a release date, and it’s coming on May 31.
It’ll be priced at $24.99 for both PC and Xbox (but it’ll come later on Xbox as usual) and you can enjoy a launch trailer below.
Next, we start with a substantial string of releases with Buffalo Niagara International Airport (KBUF) serving Buffalo, New York, United States.
The airport is available on iniBuilds’ store for $18.68.
- Hand-made ground polygons with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)
- Thousands of hand-placed custom car models
- True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more
- Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting
- Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects and more which have been custom-modelled in house by the iniScene team
- Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world
- Highly detail models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings
- Main airport terminal interior with lighting and custom objects
- Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible 30cm/px satellite imagery which has been hand corrected and colour blended to MSFS’ Bing satellite data
- Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations
- Accurate logos and real-world decals scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling
- Hand-placed bespoke ground service equipment at each gate featuring hundreds of containers and dollies
- Animated radar tower
- Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible
- Compiled and optimised for Xbox Series X and S
- Detailed, custom terminal interior model
The next release comes from Uk2000 Scenery, but despite the name, it’s still in the United States. It’s Gary/Chicago International Airport (KGYY) in Indiana.
You can purchase it at the developer’s store for £12.99
- Full detail Buildings
- Realistic Ground Markings
- Hi Res ground image
- Stunning Night Effects
- High details Airport Vehicles
- Excellent Frame Rates
- Full set of signs
- Fencing
- GA Static Aircraft
- Vegatation
- PBR Materials
- Internal Tower details
- Internal Pier details
- Animates Flags
- Choose of TWO versions, one with Static aircraft and another without any static.
Another airport in the United States has been released by Simulación Extrema, and it’s Yakutat Airport (PAYA) in Alaska, which is perfect for these brand new Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Cargo 737-700 by PMDG.
It’s available for PC for $14.99 on the official in-sim marketplace (just search for “PAYA” and you’ll find it easily) and it’s also coming to Xbox at a later date.
Finally, we move out of the US to go to China with Zhouke Scenery Studio, which released Xijiao International Airport (ZBMZ) and Manzhouli City.
It’s available on SimMarket for $13.67 plus applicable VAT and it proves that there are still airports in China that have terminals not designed by space engineers.
- Models of Manzhouli Xijiao International Airport Terminal and other airport buildings and facilities.
- Handcrafted ground lines and ground textures.
- Some architectural models use PBR material.
- Manually calibrated ILS to CAT I standard.
- Handcrafted airport exteriors.
- Handmade models of some buildings in the city center of Manzhouli.
- Models of landmark buildings such as China’s National Gate, Russia’s National Gate, National Gate Scenic Spot, and the Pearl of Northern Xinjiang.
- The night view of Manzhouli city is enhanced.
- Corrections to some terrains (such as lakes and rivers) in Manzhouli.
For helicopter and floatplane lovers, AuScene also released its previously announced Reefworld – Great Barrier Reef destination in Australia.
It’s available on the developer’s own store for $9.
- Authentic representation of Reefworld and Heart Island
- 5 Detailed Pontoons, 3 with Helipads.
- Interior Modelling
- Lifelike PBR Textures
- Animated Boats / Semi – Submarine
- Animated Seagulls
- Static R44
- Realistic Night Lighting
- 3D People
We end with something a bit peculiar. Feelthere released a trailer for its upcoming Frankfurt International Airport (EDDF) in Germany. Unfortunately, it looks rather… unflattering. Of course, we’ll reserve judgment until it’s released, but you can see it for yourself below.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.