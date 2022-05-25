Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes by Suikoden Creators Officially Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

Today Rabbit & Bear Studios officially confirmed that its upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Previously, the studio has been thinking to release the game in a possible next-generation Nintendo console, but today they committed to releasing the game on the current generation.

This may come as good news for those who have played the studio’s recently released Eiyuden Chronicle Rising on the Switch and may want to play the main game on the go on the same console.

Below you can check out the official announcement.

That’s right! Given recent speculation over the Nintendo Switch and potential next generation Nintendo iterations, we wanted to play it safe and investigate what options we had before fully committing to a Nintendo Switch version. But now the wait is over and we’re delighted to confirm that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be landing on Nintendo Switch!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out a trailer from last year.

The game was funded via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter a while ago and said success shouldn’t be too surprising considering that it brings back together Suikoden creators Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano.

For the sake of full disclosure, you should keep in mind that the author of this article is among the backers of the game.