Apex Legends Mobile Gameplay Trailer Introduces New Legend Fade

Apex Legends Mobile launches worldwide tomorrow, on May 17, so Respawn has just dropped a brand-new gameplay trailer to keep the excitement levels up. The video mentions the various game modes, the full launch roster, and also introduces new mobile-exclusive Legends, Fade.

Fade will be available at launch alongside Bangalore, Wraith, Caustic, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Mirage, Pathfinder, Octane, and Gibraltar.

Of course, Mirage lets his voice be heard yet again — just like the last one that was released. But this time, he’s narrating and going through most of what players can expect to see from the game.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below to see a decent amount of Apex Legends Mobile gameplay, including some of Fade’s abilities in action.

If you’re looking to get more info on the game before it launches tomorrow, be sure to have a look at our guides on how to unlock all characters, all game modes, and whether or not there’s controller support.

if you also want to keep up with the PC and console versions we’ve got details on the changes brought in by Season 13: Saviors, Newcastle’s abilities, the patch notes’ buffs and nerfs, and much more. There’s more coverage to be found in the related articles below.

