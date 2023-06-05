Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Messages from an Ancient Era Quest Guide: All Stone Tablet Locations

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

An ancient Hyrulean scholar requests your help in a quest for stone tablets, with a primary goal of understanding the land’s history. However, the only way to achieve this mission in Tears of the Kingdom is to collect visual evidence of these findings across the many regions of the Hyrule. So, if you want to know where to find these primitive objects, we’ll show you all the stone tablet locations in the Messages from an Ancient Era quest.

All Stone Tablet Locations in TOTK Messages from an Ancient Era

To start the Messages from an Ancient Era quest, you must speak to Wortsworth at Lookout Landing near a stone tablet that fell from the sky. Those who don’t see the object will need to progress further with the main mission, Regional Phenomena, by completing at least one of the four temples. Once players talk to Wortsworth, they must go to Kakariko Village in the Necluda region, which has a fast-travel point at the Makasura shrine (you can follow the waypoint to the mission.)

You can talk to Wortsworth again at the coordinates ‘1835, -0956, 0116’ to trigger the next phase of the quest, requiring you to take photos with your camera. Players must also take advantage of the Skyview Towers to launch themselves into the sky islands, as the stone tablets can be found on this level.

Before you head out to find the stone tablets, it’s an excellent idea to have the following requirements:

Paraglider

Tulin companion

A good amount of stamina

Zora Armor set

Autobuild ability

Hot-Air Balloon recipe from Mystery in the Depths quest

If you haven’t completed the Mystery in the Depths quest, you can speak to Josha at Lookout Landing to collect the Hot-Air Balloon Autobuild recipe. Additionally, players can get the Glide Armor set to make the experience more accessible.

Your primary mission is to locate star-shaped islands while exploring the Sky level, so be on the lookout for these areas.

Each time you return a picture to Wortsworth, he’ll reward you with a Silver Rupee, the equivalent of 100 standard Rupees.

Stone Tablet Location TOTK

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower: 2861, 0580, 0379

Stone Tablet: 2903, 0195, 0797

One of the closest stone tablets you can find is above the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Once players launch themselves from this destination, they can mark a star-shaped island at the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, across from the Jirutagumac shrine.

The tablet will fall from the sky, and you can take a picture of it after the ‘Tablet in ancient Hyrulean’ prompt appears.

Stone Tablet Location 2 TOTK

Eldin Ganyon Skyview Tower: 1641, 1189, 0225

Stone Tablet: 2208, 0993, 1145

You can go to the Eldin Ganyon Skyview Tower or the Kadaunar shrine to reach the next stone tablet of the Messages from an Ancient Era quest. Players will need to spot the star-shaped island on the map once again and use the Paraglider to get to the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Stone Tablet Location 3 TOTK

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower: 3499, 2023, 0188

Stone Tablet: 3582, 1751, 1354

To reach the stone tablet in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago, players can use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower launching point. At this point, you will notice a Flux Construct II boss at the Sokkala Sky Archipelago, but you don’t have to engage in the fight if you don’t want to.

On the same island, you’ll discover a Zonai build near some stairs that can take you to the stone tablet location above you. However, players must place a few batteries on it to boost its power (there are a few nearby.) After attaching the materials, you can fly to the star-shaped island and wait for the device to gain altitude.

Stone Tablet Location 4 TOTK

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower: 0343, 3133, 0180

Stone Tablet: -0032, 2997, 1489 (Sky) or -0041, 2994, -617 (Depths)

The North Hyrule Sky Archipelago stone tablet can be found above the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. Once there, the object will immediately fall, so you may need to dive down the Drenan Highlands Chasm directly below it to take the photo.

Stone Tablet Location 5 TOTK

Stone Tablet: -1361, 3572, 0904

You can ascend up the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower again to access the stone tablet in the East Hebra Sky Archipelago, but you may need a cold-resistant outfit to withstand the chilly environment. Players can also go to the North Lomei Castle Top Floor to prolong their stamina, then glide down to the island once they are fully rested.

Stone Tablet Location 6 TOTK

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower: -3860, 2345, 0233

Stone Tablet: -4034, 3191, 0447

After you go up the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, you can head to the Ijo-o shrine, using Tulin’s boost. Then, players must turn the wheel (on the island) toward the star-shaped location and launch themselves with the moving device.

You can take refuge nearby at the coordinates ‘-3860, 2922, 0747’ and then fly down to the stone tablet with the Paraglider.

Stone Tablet Location 7 TOTK

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower: -3960, 1312, 0422

Stone Tablet: -3608, -0946, 1597

Once you go up the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, the North Gerudo Sky Archipelago stone tablet is reasonably easy to obtain. Keep in mind that it will most likely fall like the others, so you can glide down to reach it.

Stone Tablet Location 8 TOTK

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower: -2433, -2178, 0307

Stone Tablet: -1246, -1939, 0982

From the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, players must travel toward the Rakashog shrine and use another launching device to get to the stone tablet in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Shortly after this, you’ll discover the item on yet another island.

Stone Tablet Location 9 TOTK

Stone Tablet: -2445, -3248, 0997

You can use the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower again to access the following stone tablet at East Gerudo Sky Archipelago. Unfortunately, players will need a ton of stamina to reach this location, where they must either consume elixirs or upgrade Link’s ability.

Stone Tablet Location 10 TOTK

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower: 0602, -2119, 0098

Stone Tablet: 0487, -2240, 0397

Luckily, the West Necluda Sky Archipelago stone tablet is fairly simple to complete, as the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower launch point will be close to it.

Stone Tablet Location 11 TOTK

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower: 2419, -2755, 0222

Stone Tablet: 2089, -2717, 1337

The Necluda Sky Archipelago is a bit tricky to get to since you’ll need the Zora outfit and the Hot-Air Balloon Autobuild recipe to reach the stone tablet. After players launch up the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, they can swim up the waterfall with this specific clothing on.

Now, you can Autobuild the Hot-Air Balloon and hold a weapon with a flame to make it ascend. Those who don’t have any fire tools can equip flint and wood to make a campfire and swing their selected item to produce the flame.

Once players are high enough, they can glide down to the star-shaped island to take a photo of the stone tablet.

Stone Tablet Location 12 TOTK

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower: 3846, -1307, 0539

Stone Tablet: 3920, -2467, 1192

Last but not least is the stone tablet between Necluda Sky and South Lanayru Sky Archipelagos. It would be best to continuously utilize Tulin to get across the skies until you reach the star-shaped island.

With all the materials, players can return to Wortsworth at Kakariko Village and claim their well-deserved prizes. By the end of the conversation, he will give you the Zonai Survey Team Fabric for your Paraglider.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Messages from an Ancient Era quest in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Breath of the Wild Paraglider.

