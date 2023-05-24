There are a wide variety of armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, each offering a different use. Since you’ll be doing a lot of skydiving, you’ll want to get your hands on the Glide armor set. It’s bonus to skydiving mobility is so good, it’ll stay relevant throughout your playthrough. It also looks awesome! So, here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Glide armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Glide Armor Piece Locations in Zelda: TOTK

The Glide armor set in Zelda: TOTK consists of three pieces: the Glide Mask, Glide Shirt, and Glide Tights. You can obtain every single piece right away once you’ve unlocked the paraglider. I highly suggest you do so.

Glide Mask Location

For the Glide Mask, head to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, located at the top of Mount Lanayru at these coordinates: 3846, -1307, 0539. Launch yourself into the air and paraglide to the sky island located north. You’ll find plenty of parts to build a flying machine, and it needs to last!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

See the large, spiraling stone structure? Your target is the island below that: Valor Island. Fly there and speak with the friendly construct. They’ll present a challenge: skydive down, into the nearby pool, in 35 seconds and the Glide Mask is yours. It’ll cost a single Zonai Charge, but it’s worth the cost.

Glide Shirt Location

For the Glide Shirt, head to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, located northwest of Hyrule Field at these coordinates: -1901, 1243, 0297. Launch yourself into the air and aim for the peak of Courage Island. There’s a shrine statue you can activate in order to reveal the Taunhiy Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve made it to the bottom, speak to another friendly construct. Like before, complete the skydiving challenge in 35 seconds and you’ll earn the Glide Shirt.

Glide Tights Location

Lastly, the final piece of the Glide armor set: the Glide Tights. Make your way to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, located north of Great Hyrule Forest at these coordinates: 0343, 3133, 0180. At the height of your launch, paraglide to the nearest island of the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

The archipelago is broken up into three major islands, along with a few tiny bits. You need to fly to Bravery Island, far in the distance. Luckily, the large island in the middle has parts for crafting a flying machine. Use those parts to reach Bravery Island.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Again, speak with the friendly construct there, give it a Zonai Charge, and complete the dive in 35 seconds. If you’re successful, the Glide Tights are yours and the entire Glide armor set will be complete. You might as well visit the Mayam Shrine and the Simosiwak Shrine while you’re here, too.

Now that you know how to get the Glide armor set in Zelda: Tears of the kingdom, you’ll want the Great Fairies to upgrade it to two stars ASAP. In doing so, it adds the Impact Proof bonus, which negates any and all fall damage.

