Taunhiy Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Unlike the standard shrines throughout Hyrule, the Taunhiy location requires players to complete a diving challenge to trigger its entrance. Not only will you have to achieve this trial, but you must also survive the intensive combat training in order to collect a few rewards. In this guide, we’ll help you with this quest by showing you how to clear the Taunhiy shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Complete Taunhiy Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the Taunhiy shrine, you must complete the first diving challenge of Courage Island above Hyrule Ridge. You’ll also need the paraglider to travel through the skies and finish the Combat Training: Archery trial.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once players finish the diving round, they’ll trigger a cutscene for the Taunhiy shrine. Like previous Combat Training puzzles, you must defeat the opposing side with archery, prohibiting you from performing any other offense style. You will also need to shoot your arrow while in midair using the fans around the area to boost Link up, as average ranged shots are ineffective against them.

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must utilize your paraglider to get higher up with the fan’s wind and then whip out your bow to defeat the first enemy. Another set of foes will spawn shortly afterward, and players must repeat the same process. Luckily, midair shots will slow down time, and you may be able to get them all in one go.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you need more materials, there is a bow and pack of arrows on the left side of the room. After players defeat the three opponents, they can go through the doorway to unlock a chest with a Strong Construct Bow and claim their Light of Blessing reward for their stamina or health.

That does it for our guide on the Taunhiy shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Tsutsu-Um puzzle solution.

