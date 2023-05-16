How to Clear Courage Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Do you have what it takes to make it through the diving trials?

Aside from the Surface level of Hyrule, players can freely explore the skies with the diving ability and paraglider to access hidden islands. Those who wander long enough will eventually come across a mysterious location, featuring a timed challenge above Hyrule Ridge. So, if you want to get your hands on the valuable Glide Shirt, we’ll show you how to clear Courage Island in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Courage Island Location

Players can reach Courage Island at the launch point of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in the Central Hyrule region. However, it’s recommended to obtain the paraglider beforehand if you haven’t done so already, as it can help you navigate through the trial.

While soaring through the skies, you can spot Courage Island and make your way toward it. You can also rest on the nearby floating terrain to replenish your stamina and continue to travel forward until you can land safely.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Courage Island Walkthrough

Players must interact with the illuminated green hand to start one of the first challenges of Courage Island. Fortunately, the initial round doesn’t involve a time limit, so you can familiarize yourself with the layout. The challenge begins when players dive through a green circle, triggering other rings as they progress.

You must go through each ring to complete the trial, or you will have to restart it again. Nonetheless, players don’t need to dive directly into the circle, given that it still counts when you are closer to the edge. You can also utilize your paraglider to get back on track, but you won’t be able to use it as much during the timed match.

The last ring will be above the water; therefore, players won’t need to worry about plunging into their demise when finishing the first round. When you reach the following location, you’ll unlock the Taunhiy shrine and encounter a Steward Construct, who will provide details about Courage Island’s Dive Ceremony.

To start the round, you must exchange one Zonai Charge with the Steward Construct as an offering. The first Diving Ceremony challenge requires you to pass through the same six rings, but you’ll need to do it in 35 seconds or less. The best way to achieve this feat is by continuously accelerating while diving and only using the paraglider for short intervals.

When players complete the match, the Steward Construct will reward them with the Glide Shirt, which can increase Skydive Mobility. You can use this material to your advantage with the subsequent trial, featuring a time limit of 20 seconds. Luckily, players can attempt this as many times as they want, and it should get easier with each round.

Once you clear the third diving match, you will obtain the Large Zonai Charge to maximize your devices’ energy, and you can acquire more of them each time you beat your previous record. Players can return to Courage Island to try the dive racing challenge again, bringing in more Zonai Charges for their inventory.

That does it for our guide on how to clear Courage Island in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to use Wings.

