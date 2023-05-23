Mayam Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

High above Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the Mayam Shrine. Or at least you would’ve if the shrine were actually there. The surrounding structure is, but no way to enter. If you’ve been having trouble with this puzzle, here’s how to solve the Mayam Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayam Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before you run off to the Mayam Shrine, you need a way to reach the sky islands above. The closest and easiest route up is using the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower at these coordinates: 0343, 3133, 0180. This takes you north, past the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TOTK.

Reach the sky islands above. At the height of your jump, turn the camera 180 degrees and you’ll see the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. See the X-shaped sky island below? Paraglide there. Interact with the Mayam Shrine. Like the Taninoud Shrine, the Mayam Shrine is missing. You’ll need to retrieve the shrine crystal (which it’s pointing to with a green laser). It’ll send you to the island just below. Retrieve the crystal. What luck! The crystal is attached to a Flux Construct, but don’t get nervous yet. You have two options: fight or take the crystal. Stun it by targeting its glowing cube, then yoink the crystal from its back like the sneaky little crystal thief you are. Build a flying machine.

On the same sky island, you’ll find a bunch of Zonai rockets and floating platforms. Grab a few, stick them to a platform, and make your way back up with the crystal in hand. Place the crystal into position. Landing back onto the sky island above, simply take the crystal and place it in the center of where the Mayam Shrine is supposed to be. Head inside for your Light of Blessing and free Magic Rod.

There you have it: how to solve the Mayam Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s another one of those shrines that challenges your ability to make competent flying machines. This is only the beginning; there are more guides on TOTK using the links down below.

