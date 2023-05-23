Taninoud Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Taninoud Shrine seems to have been misplaced in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Taninoud Shrine is one of several shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that doesn’t have a puzzle to solve. Instead, the “puzzle” is actually getting to the shrine itself. This one in particular is a bit more involved, so if you aren’t sure where to go, here’s how to solve the Taninoud Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Taninoud Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In order to reach the Taninoud Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll need to visit the skies above. Your journey starts at the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower, located at these coordinates: -2318, 3066, 0443. At the height of your jump, you’ll see the islands below that you can safely paraglide to.

Create a flying machine. When you land, you’ll find two batteries, two fans, and a steering stick. Attach them to the nearby floating platform to create a flying machine. Fly to the X-shaped island (use your map for guidance). Interact with the shrine. Upon reaching the next island, you’ll notice the Taninoud Shrine is missing. Interact with it anyway and you’ll see why. It requires a green crystal to activate, and it’s pointing directly to its location. Paraglide down to the bottom portion of the nearby island. Look to the island floating above you. See the pointy bit at the bottom? There’s a ledge you can paraglide to. Using Ascend will take you directly to the room with the crystal. Build another flying machine. You’ll need to first clear away the twigs blocking the crystal and your way out. Fire is good for that! With what’s available to make a flying machine, I suggest using only one fan. It’ll be slower but easier to steer, and it won’t sap the batteries as quickly. Place the crystal into position. Once you’re back at the Taninoud Shrine, drag the crystal into place, and you’re done! Head inside to collect a Topaz and Light of Blessing.

That’s all there is to solving the Taninoud Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That was fun, wasn’t it? Ascend really does come in handy, especially getting around puzzles. If you need anymore help with shrines, you’ll find more guides using the links below.

