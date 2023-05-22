How to Get Past Thorn Bushes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Getting from A to B in Hyrule Kingdom is largely a liberating and freeing experience, but there are a few mechanics that’ll stop you from heading in the direction you want to go in. Case in point: Those pesky Thorn Bushes really know how to put the kibosh on Link’s freedom to explore, right? Well, if you’re wondering how to clear Thorn Bushes in TOTK, we’ve got your back. Let’s get started, shall we?

How to Clear Thorn Bushes in TOTK

There are two ways of getting past Thorn Bushes that are blocking your way: Fire Arrows and Bomb Arrows.

Firstly, fusing Fire Fruits to your Arrows before shooting them into the Thorn Bushes will result in them being incinerated. It’ll take a few moments for the fire to burn up the prickly shrubs and we’d suggest keeping a wide berth while it occurs to avoid receiving any fire damage yourself. But once they’ve been burnt, you’ll be safe to proceed onward.

The second option is to fuse Bomb Flowers with your Arrows and shoot them into the barbed undergrowth. Of course, it’s imperative that you keep your distance as if you’re too close, Link will be blown to kingdom come.

Honestly, if you have the choice, we’d opt for the first method as we think Bomb Flowers are a lot harder to come by than Fire Fruits. Still, either way will get the job done, so ultimately, it’s entirely up to you.

So, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about how to clear Thorn Bushes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Sunset Fireflies and how to Sneakstrike. Or alternatively, feel free to explore our further coverage down below before you go.

