How to Sneakstrike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Sneakstrike ability returns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a useful attack that involves being quiet and stealthy. But how is it unlocked and how do you Sneakstrike in Zelda: TOTK?

How to Use the Sneakstrike Ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A huge number of abilities, items and mechanics carry over from Breath of the Wild to Tears of the Kingdom. From shield surfing to Razorshrooms, BOTW fans will find TOTK largely familiar.

That remains true with Sneakstrike attacks, which return as a useful and stealth-fuelled attack Link can use.

As it did in Breath of the Wild, the key to initiating a Sneakstrike is to approach an enemy who is unaware. They can be asleep or minding their own business and, so long as Link does not disturb them on his approach, the Sneakstrike prompt will display. This usually involves crouching and moving slowly but it can also involve donning items that boost Stealth.

Once the prompt displays, players need only press Y to initiate a Sneakstrike. Like in BOTW, it will deal 8x the typical damage of whichever weapon Link has equipped.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How To Unlock in TOTK

You may be wondering how to unlock the ability, especially if TOTK is your first Zelda title. Again, it’s very simple and all players need to do to learn Sneakstrike is complete the Sinatanika Shrine. This is in the Akkala Highlands in eastern Hyrule (coordinates: 3848, 2295, 0047).

Upon entering the Shrine, players will begin combat training to learn Sneakstrike and, once complete, will be able to employ it in combat in the game.

That’s everything to know about Sneakstrike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s easy enough and can be incredibly useful in combat, dealing a huge amount of damage on unsuspecting enemies. For everything else Tears of the Kingdom, stay with us at Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts