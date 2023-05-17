Where To Find Razorshrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Recipes and cooking once again play a huge role in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Link able to combine multiple items and foodstuffs to produce beneficial meals. One such ingredient is Razorshrooms, but how do you get them in TOTK and what can they be used for?

How to Get Razorshrooms in Tears of the Kingdom

While some Tears of the Kingdom items, like Ancient Arowana, are elusive and difficult to come across, Razorshrooms are found far more frequently. They’re also found in locations close to where players begin the TOTK story, so you can stock up on them early and use them to make early progress.

Specifically, Razorshrooms can be found in the Great Hyrule Forest or in Tabantha Frontier. Both are relatively close to Central Hyrule, so it’s up to you which is more convenient and where you look for Razorshrooms.

They’ll be growing in the ground in these locations – just like real life mushrooms. As a result, players should just keep their eyes peeled for small, white objects on the forest floor. Chances are it’ll be a Razorshroom.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There’s a way to farm Razorshrooms – just like you can do with other foodstuffs, such as Spicy Peppers. Take a photo of one once it’s been identified. This will add it to your Compendium and you can then make it a target for your Purah Pad, which will guide you to nearby Razorshrooms via a radar and beeping.

The Razorshrooms can be used in a host of recipes and meals in Tears of the Kingdom, but can also be eaten raw. Doing this will provide Link with a small boost to HP and offer an increase to his Fuse Attack Power.

That’s everything to know about getting Razorshrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything on Nintendo’s latest Zelda instalment, including how long it takes to beat and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stick with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

