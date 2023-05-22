How to Build a Skateboard in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The sheer number of things to do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sets it apart from most other titles and, much to the delight of the playerbase, shield surfing returns in the 2023 title. Here’s how to build your own skateboard in Tears of the Kingdom.

How To Make a Skateboard in Zelda: TOTK

One popular aspect of Breath of the Wild was ‘shield surfing’, a feature that allowed Link to surf down slopes on his shield.

It returns in Tears of the Kingdom but, thanks to the game’s new fusing mechanic, it’s even more creative and lets players make de facto skateboards.

Making a skateboard in Tears of the Kingdom is incredibly simple and just requires players to fuse a cart to any shield.

Carts are generally easy to find, especially in western areas of the Great Sky Islands. Shields are even easier, with your Link likely having multiple in his possession depending on how far through the narrative you are. Just fuse a cart with a shield and you’ll get something resembling a skateboard.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How To Shield Surf (Skateboard) in TOTK

From there, just head for a slope or hill of some kind. Like in BOTW, it’s easier to do downhill when gravity is on your side. Then do the following:

Hold ZL to pull out your shield. Jump while your shield is equipped. Press A while in the air. Enjoy the shield surfing, using your directional keys to control Link as he does his best Tony Hawk impression.

Because of TOTK’s fuse mechanic, there’s even more ways to shield surf and skateboard. We’ve found some fun (and premature deaths) in attaching rockets to our skateboards and taking flight.

That’s all there is to know about creating a skateboard and using it to shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else on the acclaimed 2023 title, including how much damage the Master Sword does and how to get Frox Fangs, stick with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts