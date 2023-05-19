How to Get Frox Fangs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Frox is a new mini boss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Players are able to use different body parts of the vanquished enemies in their elixirs and remedies, but how do you get Frox Fangs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s that, and more, answered.

How to Find Frox Fangs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unsurprisingly, the best way to get Frox Fangs in Tears of the Kingdom is to vanquish Frox in battle. Defeating the sub-bosses will render their carcasses fodder for Link, with up to 2 Frox Fangs available for each Frox defeated (as well as the beasts’ fingernails and guts).

Because they’re earned by defeating Frox and looting the sub-bosses, players need to know where to find them and how to beat them in battle.

Froxes, frog-like and with an affinity for the darkness, populate the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. Specifically, they can be found in the Gerudo Highlands Depths and Central Hyrule Depths. We know of Frox located at the following:

East of Great Abandoned Central Mine, just southwest of the Zoanite Deposit

Northwest of Nabooru Canyon Mine, southwest of the area’s Poe key item

South of Nabooru Canyon Mine

Southeast of Falora Canyon Mine

Far east of the Wellspring of Power, in the very northeast of the Hyrule Depths map

Far northeast of the Wellspring of Power, just west of the Two Handed Traveler’s Claymore

South of Scorching Coliseum just by Field Object Big Wheel

West of Ancient Underground Fortress, at the peak of the underground hill

The best way to beat Frox in battle is to stun them, before moving in for the kill. This stops them being able to devour Link in one leap and makes eliminating them far easier.

They can be used as an Elixir ingredient or fused to a weapon to slightly increase its attack power. They’re useful and versatile – like a lot of items in Tears of the Kingdom.

That’s everything to know about Frox Fangs in Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, including how to find the Dusk Bow and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stay with us on Twinfinite.

