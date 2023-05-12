How to Make Planes & Other Flying Machines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

One of the coolest mechanics in the newest Zelda game is that you can fuse components together to create vehicles. However, this isn’t something that Link can simply do from the start. As with anything, it is all about knowing where to go. Here’s how to make planes and other flying machines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Making Planes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Find the Zonai Constructs

After the In-isa Shrine, a construct will give you the Energy Cell, and it informs you that it will power Zonai devices.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Though to use it, you are pointed toward the nearby Pondside Cave that you’ll have to navigate through. It’s a linear cave, so there shouldn’t be any trouble.

After exiting, you will see Rauru overlooking three constructs.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Talk to the right construct and choose the “Zonai devices?” option to begin the full explanation. This will lead right into the tutorial on the fan devices. You can’t use the fan in front of the construct, but there are more nearby with some logs.

Using Fans

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Energy Cell is used in operating fans, which turn on when you hit them with a weapon/arrow. You only need to hit one fan to turn on all fans stuck to your creation(s). Keep in mind the Energy Cell isn’t infinite; turning fans will drain it quickly. Fans can be crucial to any plane/flying machine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Flying Machine Blueprint

At this point, there is most definitely not enough power for your Energy Cell to get any sort of flying contraption in the air for long. We at least got a little air in attaching five fans to the bottom of a flat board.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Honestly, we feel like we’re just scratching the surface with the building mechanics in the game. As we learn more, we’ll make sure to update this guide to keep you in the loop.

This is everything you need to know for how to make planes and other flying machines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more of our Tears of the Kingdom guides to help you explore Hyrule, check out our links below.

