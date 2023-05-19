Jirutagumac Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the Jirutagumac Shrine high in the sky, among the Lanayru Sky Archipelago. This time around you’ll be solving the ‘A Flying Device’ puzzle, and it goes exactly how you’d imagine it. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Jirutagumac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Jirutagumac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, head to these coordinates: 2916, 0533, 0951. The easiest way there is to launch yourself from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Look down immediately and you’ll see a giant orb with an opening to paraglide into. The puzzle has a few moving parts, so let’s start by getting the hidden chest first:

Fly to the platform on the right. Using the runway immediately to your right, place a plane down and let it fly for a second or two. Use Recall, then hop on top. Use the plane as a bridge. Take the plane you rode in on to the back of the platform and use it to bridge the gap. Now you can use Ascend to grab the Large Zonaite in the hidden chest above. Afterwards, paraglide back to the main platform. Fly to the platform on the left. Like in step one, use a plane to reach the platform on the left. Attach one of the carts to the bottom and ride it to the other platform. Upgrade your plane with a fan and take off! Attach the nearby fan to the end of your plane. Move it to the end of the runway, pointing towards the platform at the end, and give it a whack. Keep Link near the center to stabilize your plane. When you’re near the other side, walk to the front of the plan to land (or jump off).

And that’s all there is to solving the Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s one of the easier shrines, in my opinion, but a Light of Blessing is a Light of Blessing. There are more shrines to conquer, like the Riogok Shrine, which you’ll find links to down below.

