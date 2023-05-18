Riogok Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The Riogok Shrine will test your wits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the Riogok Shrine between Gerudo and the Hyrule Field, hiding within some mountains. It’s home to the Force Transfer puzzle, which awards a Light of Blessing and a really good Strong Construct Bow for your efforts. If you’re having trouble with this head scratcher, here’s how to complete the Riogok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Riogok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Riogok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, go to the coordinates ‘-1441, -1616, 0098’ west of Hopper Pond, nestled in the nearby mountain. In order to finish this shrine puzzle, you’ll be using Recall, Ultrahand, and Ascend.

Attach the pillar to the gears, then hit the switch. You want the pillar positioned horizontally so that its movements affect both gears. In the next room, attach the pillar on the ground to the nearby mechanism. Use Ultrahand to use it like a lever, opening the nearby door and freeing another pillar. Attach both pillars into an L and prop it up against the wall. Climb to the top, using the pillars as a platform. With Ultrahand, you can reach the chest above. It houses a Strong Construct Bow. Turn back to the door you came through. Remove the pillar from the gears. The gear to your right has a small platform that circles around. You’ll have to time it so that the platform is positioned at a 30-degree angle. Use Ascend on the platform attached to the gear. Now use Ultrahand to lift the upper platform up, as far as it goes, then jump down to the bigger platform below. Stand under the smaller platform and use Recall, then immediately use Ascend. With this trick, you’ll get to ride the small platform up and to the Light of Blessing above.

With all that said and done, you now know how to solve the Riogok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re seeking more help with shrines, check out the one for Sonapan Shrine or look for related content using the links below.

