Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

The mystical shrines are one of the most crucial locations of the game, as it provides players with valuable upgrading materials. In particular, the Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc shrine puzzle requires you to put your creative skills to the test using the Ultrahand ability. So, if you are currently stuck on this complex task, we’ll provide you with a few tips and tricks to complete it.

How to Solve Marakuguc Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s Marakuguc shrine is above Goron City with the coordinates ‘1760, 2513, 0436.’

You’ll predominately utilize the Ultrahand to create vehicles through its attachment abilities, but you can perform the Recall skill if you need to start over again. Players will also come across an enemy inside, who should be relatively easy to take down with a few hits.

For a complete overview of the Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc shrine, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete it:

Use Ultrahand to make a bridge. Grab the traveling device and attach it to the object on the left side. Be sure to stick the rolling device at the end of the makeshift bridge. Hit the wheels to produce a bridge. Attach the two vehicles with Ultrahand. Jump on top of the traveling mechanism and hit the wheels. Perform Ascend to reach the top of the next area. Defeat the Construct. Use Ultrahand on the object to make a ramp and collect the Strong Construct Bow from a chest. Create a bulldozer-like device with a metal piece. Players must push the balls on the floor to the next room using the vehicle. However, it isn’t required to move all of these items, so try to get as many as you can until the doorway unlocks. Hit the wheels to start the vehicle. Be sure to place it in the middle to gather most of the circular objects. Go through the new entryway to complete the Marakuguc shrine.

After you complete the Marakuguc shrine, you can exchange the Light of Blessing to enhance Link’s stamina or health. Players can also try out the Strong Construct Bow, which has a significant increase in strength compared to the standard version, as well as fireproof capabilities.

That does it for our guide on the Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc shrine. For more help with these locations, you can check our Kamizun shrine guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Legend of Zelda content.

