Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kamizun Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Hyrule is littered with Shrines that offer either a puzzle or a combat challenge. Some of these provide a more difficult experience than others, but there’s usually a trick to them. We’re going through the shrines to help you know what to expect from them. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Kamizun Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Kamziun Shrine Walkthrough for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Kamizun Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found southwest of the Riverside Stable, next to the Tajikats Shrine.

Unlike other puzzle shrines, Kamizun is one of the Proving Grounds, so it is all combat-based. The gimmick to these specific shrine types is that you aren’t allowed to bring in any outside equipment. All of Link’s gear will be unavailable when you enter the shrine.

When you enter, the shrine’s provided weaponry will be ahead on the right. You are given an Old Wooden Bow, 10 arrows, an Old Wooden Shield, and a Wooden Stick.

This will be all the equipment you’ll get to take on four constructs.

As soon as you drop into the arena, use Fuse on the rock on the left and combine it with the Wooden Stick. This will give you extra durability for the Wooden Stick and also augment the damage. There’s a Spiked Iron Ball at the back where all the constructs are collected, but it never made sense to push up that far.

You’ll immediately be rushed by the construct with the Thick Stick and the one with the Wooden Stick and Old Wooden Shield. Focus entirely on the Thick Stick construct because one hit will take you from four hearts to a fourth of one heart.

The shield construct won’t be as aggressive, so you can hold off on dealing with him until the Thick Stick one is defeated.

With both of them gone, all that remains are the Long Stick and Bow constructs. The Long Stick construct shouldn’t be a problem as long as you keep the pressure on near the opposite corner from the Bow construct so you won’t be seen.

Use your bow to take a few easy shots to defeat the last construct, and victory will be yours.

As a reward, you will find the 11-defense Spring Shield in a chest past the exit door.

That’s everything you need to know for our full walkthrough of the Kamizun Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides and info on ways to help Link succeed, check out our related articles down below.

