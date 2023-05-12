Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tajikats Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There is a massive amount of shrines all over Hyrule and the surrounding areas. The difficulty in these can vary wildly, so we have gone through it for those who need a hint. If you had funs with the logs throughout the Great Sky Islands area, this shrine is for you. Here’s the full guide for solving the Tajikats Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Tajikats Shrine Walkthrough

As said, this shrine isn’t far from the lake you dive into to get to Hyrule from the Great Sky Island.

Head to the south, and you will see this shrine on the other side of a couple of hills by the Riverside Stable building. Upon heading inside the Tajikats Shrine reveals a subtitle of “Building with Logs.”

Part One

Take the log on the left and angle it against the walls in front of you. Simply use it as a ramp to get up and over and onto the next part.

Part Two

Collect the log you used from the first part and fuse them all to make an H. Drop the H with the back ends perfectly on that metal grate part before the gap; this shape will make it impossible for it to slip back into the water.

Part Three

Pick the H back up and use it to get over the water ahead. Use the six additional logs to make a 2×3 plank that will bridge the gap and get you onto the ledge ahead.

Part Four

Take the 2×4 plank from the previous part and drop it on this platform, where you can add to it. You can add another couple of logs if you wish, or just cap it off with a couple of fans on the back. Drop the whole thing into the water and climb on. With the fans connected, you can hit any part of your creation (don’t use an axe weapon), and the fans will kick on. If you added the extra two logs, it will move slowly, but the front end will reach sooner.

Once you have made landfall, the ending interaction will be right in front of you, and the Tajikats Shrine puzzle will be complete.

