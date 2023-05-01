Fans Are Finding Exact Locations in Tears of the Kingdom Ahead of the Game’s Launch

Featured image source: Nintendo

The release date for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is right around the corner, and some fans are so excited that they are going the extra mile to find out as much as they can about the game and its world. A few players have analyzed all the trailers we’ve seen so far to find some of Tears of the Kingdom’s exact locations within Breath of the Wild’s game.

We don’t yet know exactly how much time has passed between the events of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, but the comparison these fans have done helps us see how much has changed in Hyrule.

One fan, a YouTuber called RMFH, has tracked down more than 20 locations shown in Tears of the Kingdom trailers and pinpointed them in Breath of the Wild, taking comparison screenshots from the exact same perspectives. As you can see in his Twitter thread of images below, some aspects of Hyrule are quite similar, while others show more drastic changes in the landscape.

These screenshots tell us a lot about what we can expect in Tears of the Kingdom. Even though we’ll be traveling across the same Hyrule as before, there are some big differences that will make this journey unique. Most notably is the addition of the floating sky islands, but if you look closely, you can also see that the Sheikah towers and shrines have become dormant and are no longer above the ground.

In other screenshots posted by RMFH, we can see that many of the areas around Death Mountain and Eldin Volcano are drastically different; much of the lava that was there in Breath of the Wild is gone. The volcano has dried up almost completely.

We can also see some major changes in the Gerudo Desert from the screenshots in RMFH’s thread. There are large sinkholes throughout the desert in Tears of the Kingdom, and a strange green design has appeared on the rocky mountains nearby.

Another YouTuber, Looygi Bros, has taken the effort to analyze the backgrounds of a few of the characters in the Tears of the Kingdom trailers to find out exactly where they are in the game. He managed to find the spot where Princess Zelda is at the end of the most recent trailer, and the location might surprise you.

By perfectly overlapping the background in these shots with BotW we can pinpoint Zelda's location: she's in the Great Plateau, behind the Temple of Time. #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/cZ654ROkUF — Luigi (@looygi) April 15, 2023

He found that Zelda is standing back at the spot where we started our Breath of the Wild adventure: on the Great Plateau. Looygi Bros was able to narrow it down even further and figured out that she’s standing right behind the Temple of Time. The only mystery now is what part of the game that will take place.

Looygi Bros also located a new character, the mysterious woman in the most recent trailer. By lining up the locations in Breath of the Wild, he guessed that she is standing on the Great Plateau near the south-west wall. It definitely seems like there will be some important events happening on the plateau at some point in the game.

Using some background elements as reference, we pinpointed the Zelda-like character's position: she's atop the south-west wall of the Great Plateau. This area looks different compared to BotW, but the shape of the rock in the top-right corner roughly matches. #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41wpFQXKbS — Luigi (@looygi) April 23, 2023

These analyses are pretty impressive; it shows that there are fans who know Breath of the Wild inside and out and are able to take what they have seen in the Tears of the Kingdom trailers and find them in the original game. It also helps us know a little more of what we can expect when we are finally playing the game for ourselves.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12.

