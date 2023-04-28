Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Preload & Unlock Times Guide

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is nearly here, so naturally most fans want to be able to play the game as soon as they possibly can. Fortunately, Switch owners will be able to preload the game as long as they have it pre-ordered so the title will be available the instant it unlocks. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can preload Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and when it unlocks.

When Can You Preload The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — like other Switch titles — will be available to preload one week before launch. That means you’ll be able to start downloading the next adventure in the land of Hyrule beginning May 5.

The official time of day is not clear. Some might assume it’ll be available as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the east coast of the US, which would make sense. However, Nintendo has been known to release downloads in the evening. Worst case, you might have to stay up slightly late on May 5 to preload Tears of the Kingdom.

When Does The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Unlock

It’s the moment all Legend of Zelda enjoyers have been waiting for since the sequel to Breath of the Wild was announced at the end of the 2019 E3 Nintendo Direct. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will unlock at midnight EDT on May 12, 9 PM PDT on May 11. If the game is preloaded, then you’ll be able to play it instantly.

That’s all there is to know about when you can preload Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and when it unlocks. Only a few more sleeps now until it’s time to once again explore the vast expanse of Hyrule. In the meantime, check out all of the US and UK preorder bonuses for Tears of the Kingdom, if you’ve yet to lock-in your copy.

