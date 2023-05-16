Ijo-o Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This shrine might not be one of the combat challenges, but it does definitely involve shields. This is a good shrine if you are wondering how to get the most out of your defensive equipment. It can be a little tricky if you’ve never encountered some of these ideas/items, though, so we have you covered. Here is our full walkthrough for the Ijo-o shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ijo-o Shrine Walkthrough

The Ijo-o Shrine is on a group of sky islands. Specifically, it is found among the West Hebra Sky Archipelago at the coordinates -3860, 2682, 0702. It is right next to a Device Dispenser for Time Bombs.

Part One

As you walk into the first area of the shrine, you will be attacked by a construct with a Flame-Emitter Shield. If you hit caught in it, this will likely do decent damage, so try to get your distance and defeat it with arrows. Once the construct is dead, take the Flame-Emitter Shield and use it to melt the large ice block.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Part Two

This area has a construct with a Stone-Slab Shield. It only defended when we fought it, so breaking its guard and beating it shouldn’t be too much trouble. If you have the space, pick up the shield. If not, use the Flame-Emitter Shield to melt the ice block in this area to reveal the hidden chest and then drop it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Equip the Stone-Slab Shield and hold down ZL to use the shield and walk into the flames. It will entirely block them, and you can walk into the next area.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Part Three

Defeat this construct however you wish, as it isn’t related to the solution. With it gone, walk to the corner rack and collect a Rusty Shield. Use Fuse with any of the Rocket Devices in the room to make a Rocket Shield.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hitting ZL will launch you straight into the air, and you can glide to the Light of Blessing pedestal from there.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hopefully, this Ijo-o shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will help you get through this puzzle quickly. Check out our links below for more guides to assist you with shrines and general Hyrule happenings.

