Rakashog Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Mirror puzzles in Zelda: TOTK are always a treat to figure out, and the Rakashog Shrine is no exception. It’s just so fun to play around with how the light reflects and feel like a genius when you get it right. This one isn’t quite a walk in the park, so if you’re having trouble, here’s how to solve the Rakashog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rakashog Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest path to the Rakashog Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. It’s located at coordinates -3960, -1312, 0429, which is south of Gerudo Summit.

Reach the Rakashog Shrine. To get to the shrine, you’ll find a Zonai Wing equipped with fans and rockets you can quietly fly to the main island of the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago. Use the screenshot below as a reference. Stand in the light holding the mirror and focus it on the gem until it’s green. In the next room, slip the mirror through the hole in the bars using Ultrahand. Light up the gem on the ground. First, position a mirror in the light in the previous room so that it aims the light into the next room. With Ultrahand, hold another mirror at an angle, toward the gem on the ground. Loot the hidden chest. On the second floor, you’ll see a room with hostile constructs. Defeat them to access more mirrors and, more importantly, a weapon fused with a mirror. With two mirrors and the weaponized mirror, you can unlock the door to the hidden chest. Unlock the shrine of the light using two mirrors. Place one in the light and another towards the gem to unlock the shrine.

And now you know everything there is to solving the Rakashog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You must have quite a few Light of Blessings by now. If you aren’t sure what to do with them, you can use them for upgrading your health and stamina! Use the links below to find more shrine guides if you’re looking to find them all.

