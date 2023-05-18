How to Get Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you will unlock four abilities when you complete the training on the Great Sky Island, you can still get one more skill in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game won’t tell you where it is, and some of you may never unlock it during your playthrough. If you want to know how to get the Autobuild power in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you the fastest path to acquire this useful ability.

Unlocking Autobuild in Zelda: TOTK

You can unlock the Autobuild power by visiting the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths. Even though you can go to this location from any position underground, jumping from the Great Plateau East Chasm is the easiest way to get there. To reach this destination, you can teleport to the In-isa shrine on the Great Sky Island and glide southwest.

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may be familiar with this location since it was the spot of one of the shrines in the Great Plateau. When you land in the Depths, the area will be completely dark, but you can get some light by throwing a Brightbloom Seed.

Several Zonai devices will be nearby, and you must grab a cart and one fan to make a vehicle using Ultrahand. Afterward, you can place the cart on the rail and ride it until your reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

Then, you must climb the closest wall until you discover an abandoned Forge. A Steward Construct and two people will be nearby, and you can interact with the green glowing symbol to obtain the Autobuild ability.

The two researchers will ask you to test your new power, and you can humor their request. However, be aware that you’ll be dragged into a boss fight the moment you complete the task.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Autobuild ability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to grab the last power in the game, consider reading other Zelda content below.

