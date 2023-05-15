How to Throw Items & Materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

Roaming the fields of Hyrule can get pretty scrappy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so sometimes Link has to improvise when it comes to combat. When melee weapons and bows are nowhere to be found, you’re not out of luck. Here’s how to throw items and materials in Tears of the Kingdom.

Throwing Items in Tears of the Kingdom

To throw one of your items or materials, hold down R to ready and then press Up on the d-pad to see your items. Use the Right Thumbstick to select an item and then release Up to confirm your selection. Make sure you keep holding R to if you need to aim your throw, and then release it to throw the item.

Throwing items is useful for combat, but it’s also going to be useful for exploration. You can throw items with different effects like Brightbloom Seeds illuminating the area around where they land, and use the giant ones for a bit more light. You can also throw Fire Fruits, proving to be incredibly useful for starting a fires from a distance and clearing groups of enemies.

If you need a little extra practice with the throwing controls, you can always go to the Yamiyo Shrine and complete the throwing challenge. That way you can learn the basics and get comfortable with much lower stakes and without worrying about getting swarmed and seeing the Game Over screen one more time. If that doesn’t help, you can always tweak your controls in the game’s menu.

That’s all there is to throwing items and materials in Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides to ease your journey through Hyrule, check out some of the other posts below.

