Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Yamiyo Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous new shrines that players can enter to gain the Light of Blessing. Many contain puzzles that you must solve, but some offer combat training to help you polish your fighting skill. Without further ado, here’s a guide for the Yamiyo shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Yamiyo Shrine Puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom

The Yamiyo shrine is located northeast of the Lookout Landing, and you may encounter it during your journey to the Goron domain. Unlike most dungeons where you must crack various puzzles, such as the Jiosin, you only need to beat an opponent using a specific move in the Yamiyo shrine.

After you enter the dungeon and hear the mysterious voice, you can immediately grab several Fire Fruits provided in the arena. They will be your main weapon since you can only defeat the Soldier Construct using projectiles you throw. Do note that the game won’t allow you to use melee or ranged attacks using bows.

You can enter the throwing stance by holding the R button. Then, you can select the projectiles you wish to equip by pressing the Up button on your D-pad and using the Right Thumb Stick. Once you have locked on the target, simply release your hold on the R button to launch the Fire Fruit.

You will need to attack the Soldier Construct twice to clear the dungeon. The enemy will stay put during your first attack and only begin moving from left to right after you land a hit. When you defeat your opponent, the metal bars will be lifted, and you can progress to the statue chamber.

That is the end of our guide for the Yamiyo shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to clear this dungeon, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite first.

