Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jiosin Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different Shrines located across the land of Hyrule. Completing these Shrines can be a extremely useful for your adventure, as they allow you to collect more Light of Blessing to upgrade Link’s health and stamina. If you’re wondering how to clear the Jiosin Shrine, we’re here to help. Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Jiosin Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Jiosin Shrine Puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Jiosin Shrine, as indicated by the title of Shape Rotation, is all about using Link’s Ultrahand ability to rotate different shapes and objects and using them to benefit yourself. This allows link to create his own pathways, ledges, or stairs up to locations he’d otherwise be unable to reach, so Jiosin Shrine is a great opportunity to practice this use of Ultrahand so you’re ready to use the same techniques as you explore the world.

As you begin Jiosin Shrine, you will walk down some stairs and approach a room with a gap that you must find a way to cross. To cross this gap, you must first turn to your left and enter the room on this side.

Inside this room is a platform that you can use as a bridge, so go ahead and activate your Ultrahand to grab the platform.

You will now need to find a way to get this platform through to the other side and drop it in the hallway. This can be achieved by locating the X-shaped hole in the wall of the room, and using Link’s Ultrahand to push the platform through.

Once you get the platform through to the other side, drop it and return back through the door to the gap. Use Ultrahand to place the platform across the gap, creating a bridge for you to cross over.

Run across it to the other side, and you will enter another spacious room. In this room, you will find strange-shaped doorways to smaller side rooms on both the right and left side walls.

First, head into the room on the right side, and activate Link’s Ultrahand to pick up the shaped object inside. You will now need to rotate this shape until it can fit through the doorway. This may take a little bit of time, but you should be able to get it eventually as long as you keep rotating both horizontically and vertically in addition to moving the object back and forth on the D-pad as needed.

Once you have moved the object through to the otherside, step back out of the room and use Ultrahand to pick up the object once again. Directly in front of you, you should be able to spot a ledge with a chest on top. You’ll need to use the object as a platform to reach this chest, so use Ultrahand to move it into position.

You’ll need to make sure to line this up carefully, as there is actually a dip in the ground that the object fits into when rotated correctly. Once you’ve fitted this together and the object is lined up nice and snug to the ledge, you can go ahead and start climbing up.

Once you reach the chest at the top, press A to open it and you will receive a Hasty Elixir to add to your inventory. This is a very useful item that gives link increased movement speed when climbing, swimming, or running for four minutes and ten seconds. These also don’t appear super frequently, so taking the time to make the platform and jump your way up here is more than worth it.

Once you’ve successfully reached this chest and claimed the Elixir inside, jump down to the hallway again and move the platform object away from the ledge. You’re now going to need to grab this platform with Ultrahand again and head to the room on the left. There will be a shape in the wall that you will have to fit the object through by rotating it. After you’ve managed to rotate the object and push it through the shape in the wall, go ahead and drop it on the other side and then run through the door into the room.

There is a space that you can rotate and fit the stone object into with Ultrahand, creating a platform to reach the door on the high ground. You’ll need to place the stone object right in the middle of this gap, so that it is almost attached or leaning against the wall. Once you’ve done this, go ahead and use it to climb to the top.

Once you’ve climbed to the top, you will have reached the end of Jiosin Shrine and completed the puzzle inside. Now you can head straight for the statue to mark the Shrine as cleared and receive your Light of Blessing.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Jiosin Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below.

